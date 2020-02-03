Headline
Nets vs. Suns: Joe Harris, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 119-97 win over Phoenix
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 119-97 win over the Phoenix Suns.
KENNY ATKINSON
On what performance says about team's resilience:
“Like I’ve said, we have to start getting back some wins we left along the way, so this is a good start. It’s an important week for us, so I think the guys felt that. They felt the sense of urgency. I have a lot of respect for Phoenix. I know they’re banged up a little but they really play good basketball, so it was one of our better wins of the year just on both sides of the ball. I thought we were good defensively and really shared it offensively.”
On Caris Levert performance:
“Great timing. We needed it, especially with Ky (Kyrie Irving) going out. We needed it. He did it on both ends. The Devin Booker defense was excellent and of course, offensively really, really carried us. So great timing there.”
On belief in Caris Levert:
“It’s really just my history with him. He’s our first born, right? We drafted him and we’ve seen him play at an All-Star level for stretches, so I know, we know, it’s there when he’s feeling healthy. I will say this in his defense, I think I was super cautious bringing him back in the beginning and should have let him maybe sprout his wings a little more and make a few more mistakes. So that’s a little bit on me, and that was part of the decision tonight. It was like, man, we know who he is, we have to put him out there and play him and play him significant minutes – and that was the idea of putting him in the starting lineup. And I think his comfort level of playing with Spencer (Dinwiddie), those guys, has always been good together. So that was part of it.”
JOE HARRIS
On team's mindset coming into game:
"We just talked about playing with a sense of urgency. All these games here before the break are extremely valuable for us going forward. We talked about doing it on the defensive end. First quarter wasn't our best effort defensively, but I thought after that it was probably one of the better defensive efforts that we've had all season."
On Caris LeVert:
"It's one of those things where there's so many nights in the NBA where guys might go through four, five, six-game stretches where you're not playing your best basketball, but you can always turn it around and get it going for yourself. And it's not something that's out of the ordinary for Caris. Everything stays consistent with him. Even if he's not making shots, he still does all the intangible stuff. He does all the hustle plays, activity. He stays locked in with the game plan. And tonight he just made shots. He finished around the rim. He finished on the line. It's great to see that, great to see him get his confidence going. We need him to play that way in order for us to win here without Kyrie (Irving)."
On Nets defensive improvement since last Suns game:
"I think, obviously, we've improved defensively. I think different lineups I guess on both sides of the ball. Obviously, they're pretty short-handed as well, but regardless it's still a really good defensive effort and a big improvement from where we were at earlier in the season when we faced them."
TIMOTHE LUWAWU-CABARROT
On key to his performance:
“Come out and play hard, know the game plan, give energy – yeah, just come out and play hard.”
On confidence boost for team after Irving injury:
“Whenever someone’s going down, we’ve all got each other’s back. Just keep each other accountable. Just next man up. Come out and play hard, like I said. When someone’s down, you’ve got to step up.”
On whether it was top game for him this year:
“Definitely, we came out and won. That’s the most important. Whenever I come out and play hard and we win, I’m happy.”
