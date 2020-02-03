Nets vs. Suns: Joe Harris, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On what performance says about team's resilience:

“Like I’ve said, we have to start getting back some wins we left along the way, so this is a good start. It’s an important week for us, so I think the guys felt that. They felt the sense of urgency. I have a lot of respect for Phoenix. I know they’re banged up a little but they really play good basketball, so it was one of our better wins of the year just on both sides of the ball. I thought we were good defensively and really shared it offensively.”

On Caris Levert performance:

“Great timing. We needed it, especially with Ky (Kyrie Irving) going out. We needed it. He did it on both ends. The Devin Booker defense was excellent and of course, offensively really, really carried us. So great timing there.”

On belief in Caris Levert:

“It’s really just my history with him. He’s our first born, right? We drafted him and we’ve seen him play at an All-Star level for stretches, so I know, we know, it’s there when he’s feeling healthy. I will say this in his defense, I think I was super cautious bringing him back in the beginning and should have let him maybe sprout his wings a little more and make a few more mistakes. So that’s a little bit on me, and that was part of the decision tonight. It was like, man, we know who he is, we have to put him out there and play him and play him significant minutes – and that was the idea of putting him in the starting lineup. And I think his comfort level of playing with Spencer (Dinwiddie), those guys, has always been good together. So that was part of it.”