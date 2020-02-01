Nets vs. Wizards: Jarrett Allen, Garrett Temple, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On Garrett Temple and tonight's game:

“I thought he got some great looks. Taurean [Prince] had some great looks. Some nights they go in, some nights they don't. Listen, guys, I think we didn't play well enough to win and we had opportunities. But we really didn't deserve to win. They deserved it. We didn't take advantage of the opportunities. They made the plays and we didn't so credit to them.”

On Kyrie Irving injury:

“I always say this, we pay 17 guys on the roster. A guy goes down, that's our job. You have to step up. You have to step up to the level of that player you're replacing or better. That's our goal. That's where we want to get to…We have sufficient talent in there and good guys, and good players. Guys will have to step up.”

On Brooklyn injuries

“I think a lot of NBA teams go through this. We can't use that as an excuse. Obviously, we're a much better team with him. As I said, we've been through this before. I think guys will step up. Now guys will have an opportunity. Obviously there will be some wing minutes and some point guard minutes to be had. Guys are going to have to fill in. Again, not play just filler minutes, play to a certain level that we need to keep us afloat.”