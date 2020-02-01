Headline
Nets vs. Wizards: Jarrett Allen, Garrett Temple, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 113-107 loss to Washington
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 113-107 loss to the Washington Wizards.
KENNY ATKINSON
On Garrett Temple and tonight's game:
“I thought he got some great looks. Taurean [Prince] had some great looks. Some nights they go in, some nights they don't. Listen, guys, I think we didn't play well enough to win and we had opportunities. But we really didn't deserve to win. They deserved it. We didn't take advantage of the opportunities. They made the plays and we didn't so credit to them.”
On Kyrie Irving injury:
“I always say this, we pay 17 guys on the roster. A guy goes down, that's our job. You have to step up. You have to step up to the level of that player you're replacing or better. That's our goal. That's where we want to get to…We have sufficient talent in there and good guys, and good players. Guys will have to step up.”
On Brooklyn injuries
“I think a lot of NBA teams go through this. We can't use that as an excuse. Obviously, we're a much better team with him. As I said, we've been through this before. I think guys will step up. Now guys will have an opportunity. Obviously there will be some wing minutes and some point guard minutes to be had. Guys are going to have to fill in. Again, not play just filler minutes, play to a certain level that we need to keep us afloat.”
JARRETT ALLEN
On effect of losing player in tough game:
“It is tough, especially for him. He had the amazing night last night. He came back from his first injury, now we see this happening. It is a little setback but we are going to get over it.”
On fourth quarter:
“We could not make shots, and credit to Bradley Beal, he was taking their offense to the next level.”
On if tough to be consistent with lineup changes:
“A little bit, but at the end of the day, coach always preaches the message, next man up. We have to learn how to play with each other. We have to learn how to get in a groove with everybody. It is hard, but we have to be professionals and do it.”
GARRETT TEMPLE
On losing key player in middle of game:
“It has a big impact no matter how tight the score is. We have to try to re-group though. We've been in this situation before. Try to re-group. [Kyrie Irving] was able to walk and stuff like that, so hopefully it's not that bad. But we had five or five and a half minutes left to play. We didn't get enough stops, didn't hit enough shots to win.”
On what changed in second half after hot start:
“The shots I was getting, I probably got two more of them in the game. We were able to get out in transition a few times in the first half. We didn't really get as many of those in the second half. I got a great look at the end that I've got to knock down, it came up short. I kind of get mine off of how the game goes and that's how the game was going in the first half.”
