Nets vs. Pistons: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On key in second half:

“We got some stops. I thought we started the second half with a better defensive mentality. We stopped fouling them, that was key. I thought we put them on the line 17 times in the first half. We corrected that and then we rebounded a little better. I thought Jarrett Allen was big at the rim. Four blocks but I don’t know how many shots he altered. Really, really big. Obviously, Spencer (Dinwiddie) was outstanding, really had that aggressive downhill mentality that we love. Good team effort.”

On if playing game helped healing:

“Yeah, and I think it helps to be home. To hear the Barclays crowd, chanting Kobe’s (Bryant) name, and then the seats there – it felt we could touch it a little more because we were home. I don’t know if that makes sense. That’s how I felt anyway.”

On Kyrie Irving:

“I knew he was locked in yesterday at practice. It surprised the heck out of me. He was so locked in; you’d have to ask him. He was super competitive in practice yesterday. I thought we were going to have one of those days where you’re just going to understandably not going to get much from him. So, his preparation for the game, it was impressive, and he carried it over tonight. I didn’t see any moments of doubt or insecurity, or emotionally – really good with his teammates. My opinion is, I think it’s his haven. This is comfort zone and his place where he feels comfortable. But I’m sure on his drive home tonight, when he is sitting at home alone, I think a lot of those feelings will come back. But this was good for him, playing this game.”