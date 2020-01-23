Nets vs. Lakers: Kyrie Irving, Taurean Prince, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On difficulty defending LeBron James:

“You have to stay disciplined. As great as he is going downhill and making plays for others, just have to stay disciplined. I feel like a few times we got caught ball-watching, and he did what a great player should do and he took advantage of it. Guys were knocking down shots in the first half, and it continued in the second half.”

On the energy in Barclays Center:

“We like to be on the winning side in front of our fans, but obviously when it’s a high, marquee matchup like that, then you’re going to see the fans show out. I feel like the more we come together as a team, the more fans will come out.”

On what team has learned over last five games:

“We just have to fight even more — that’s really what it comes down to. We have to have that mentality coming into games that although we are undersized at times in matchups — we still have to do the little things — boxing out, getting out in transition, shooting open shots and just making good decisions. We don’t have a lot of room for error. We are going against other good teams – they have pieces out there that are making us work on the defensive end. They get out in transition or we get out in transition – we just have to attack the rim and knock down open shots. I feel like we’ll be alright.