Nets vs. Bucks: Jarrett Allen, Nic Claxton, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On most difficult part of game:

“I thought our defense was actually decent. I’m not saying it was great or outstanding. I thought we fought defensively and offensively, obviously didn’t make shots. They’re the number one rim protection team in the league and I don’t know – I feel like, yes, we attacked the rim, but we also have to figure out how – against a great rim protecting team – maybe just make that extra pass, those extra two passes. I thought they were going against a wall, especially in the first half. I thought the second half we moved it a little better. I thought there were a ton of open threes. We knew we were going to get the threes, it didn’t go down, that makes it look worse. But credit to Milwaukee. I think they are playing as good as anybody I’ve seen in a while in this league. So just have to give them credit, give Bud (Mike Budenholzer) credit. They’re playing great basketball.”

On Nic Claxton:

“He’s going to be good. He’s just going to be good. He has some extra, whatever that extra is. He’s a quick jumper, he has quick hands, good instincts. He just has to get stronger. And once he gets stronger, he’s going to be a heck of a player for us. He’s a competitor, a high-level competitor. We’re really bullish on him.”