Headline
Nets vs. Bucks: Jarrett Allen, Nic Claxton, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 117-97 loss to Milwaukee
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 117-97 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
KENNY ATKINSON
On most difficult part of game:
“I thought our defense was actually decent. I’m not saying it was great or outstanding. I thought we fought defensively and offensively, obviously didn’t make shots. They’re the number one rim protection team in the league and I don’t know – I feel like, yes, we attacked the rim, but we also have to figure out how – against a great rim protecting team – maybe just make that extra pass, those extra two passes. I thought they were going against a wall, especially in the first half. I thought the second half we moved it a little better. I thought there were a ton of open threes. We knew we were going to get the threes, it didn’t go down, that makes it look worse. But credit to Milwaukee. I think they are playing as good as anybody I’ve seen in a while in this league. So just have to give them credit, give Bud (Mike Budenholzer) credit. They’re playing great basketball.”
On Nic Claxton:
“He’s going to be good. He’s just going to be good. He has some extra, whatever that extra is. He’s a quick jumper, he has quick hands, good instincts. He just has to get stronger. And once he gets stronger, he’s going to be a heck of a player for us. He’s a competitor, a high-level competitor. We’re really bullish on him.”
NIC CLAXTON
On getting back on the court:
“It was a tough loss, but it felt amazing just to be back out there, especially in front of our fans. They embraced me, and it felt great out there.”
On what he needs to do to earn playing time:
“I just have to be ready when my name is called. That’s kind of the situation that I’m in. So wherever I am, if I’m in Long Island or if I’m here with the team, I just have to do my best and continue to develop.”
On feedback from coaches and organization:
“They all have been giving me great feedback. In Long Island I’ve been solid, and that’s what they want, especially from a young guy like me who they’re really trying to develop. So I’m just doing the best that I can with that.”
JARRETT ALLEN
On what Bucks did defensively:
“I’m going to give him a compliment, Brook Lopez is a great defender down there. On the pick and roll, he sits back and that kind of takes away my roll, and for me I was trying to stick to screens to get our guards shots.”
On his energy level:
“I think I had good energy today, especially against Giannis (Antetokounmpo). He still did amazing tonight, and I did my part in slowing him down.”
On guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo:
“It’s definitely difficult. He’s definitely added the 3-point shot to his game, so I had to be aware of that. Also, we all know about his driving game.”
Catch the Brooklyn Nets this Season
NEXT UP: