Nets vs. Hawks: Kyrie Irving, Taurean Prince, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On what he learned about team while out:

“We just have a lot of teaching. We need a lot more teaching to be done, specifically for kind of our younger-year players where we’re just continuing to build what the Brooklyn Nets culture is. I think that’s still yet to be defined. We have a chance to define it with the guys in our locker room here. Obviously we play hard, but the culture here is, we want to be a championship level organization, and we want to be that for the next few years, that’s competing and when I’m done playing basketball that this culture here will still be consistent, and that’s what I’m after. That’s a long-term goal, but obviously it starts with being here for the guys, being present, being a leader out there, allowing guys to do their own thing but really show them how to work on their game and work on their mental aptitude, i.e. IQ. So we’ve just got to get there.”

On impact on team with return:

“I’m not gonna be petty here, but it’s been a lot of things said about what I bring to a locker room, the negative side of it. I’m just gonna continue to be me, and that’s what I’ve made my mark on, teaching guys, but as well as giving them positive encouragement when needed. Pulling guys to the side, making sure that we have some team outings, making sure that we’re collectively on the same page. You can see it out there when the team’s not on the same page, but for us, we understand we’re still a developing team and we’ve got to do the little things in order to get to that next level.”

On arriving early for games:

“I have a shoulder maintenance program at this point, so anything that doesn’t really mess up my routine, I’m sticking with it right now. I’m in the weight room doing what I need to do to prepare at a very high level and on my off days — there’s really no such thing as off days — just keep coming in an put my body in position to be great out there.”