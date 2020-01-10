Nets vs. Heat: Taurean Prince, Caris LeVert, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On attitude in fourth quarter:

“I thought the whole game we had great energy, great effort. It just comes back to, the game will reward you when you play with that kind of grit and passion and energy. I thought that it was maybe one of the highest intensity games we’ve played all year. I think our backs were to the wall a little bit against an excellent team – real credit to the guys. I thought our defense was outstanding in that second half. Twenty points in the third and then 24 in the fourth and a lot of guys contributed. A lot of really good signs from our young players and guys off the bench.”

On benefit from winning game like this:

“Definitely. Before the game I said, if we don’t compete with these guys physically and energy wise, it’s going to be tough to even have a chance, quite honestly. So I think they did understand that message. I do think that our two days—good practice yesterday and Ky (Kyrie Irving) coming back and kind of having a good practice with us yesterday. The spirit was real good yesterday in practice. I’m kind of corny, I think that stuff carries over. I thought KD (Kevin Durant) coming out and being in the huddle and talking, it’s just a collective energy with the group. And you know how that can go, it can go the other way. When you face adversity, we became even more together, tighter as a unit. So that was bodes well for the future.”

On Spencer Dinwiddie's decision-making:

“Your quarterback, your guy that’s running the team, you have a lot of discussions. I think with Spencer he’s trying to find that perfect balance with getting his teammates involved but still being aggressive. He’s really trying to find that. At the end of the day, I’d rather him be aggressive. I’ve really come to that conclusion. I had a good talk with him the other day. We need him to be aggressive. I think that’s helped us keep afloat and keep our head above the water when we were playing really well. We need him. It’s just that clear. I can live with a couple bad shots. I think he’s continuing to improve in that area and tonight was a good example of him balancing, doing a better balancing act.”