Nets vs. Thunder: Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On tough decision with LeVert's minutes restriction:

“It’s how we operate. We knew there was an understanding of where he was. That’s how we work – thinking about long-term health and the long-term plan and sticking with that plan, because it’s easy to say ‘hey, let’s win this game.’ I think you would regret it if something ever happened, so, I think it’s a plan that we stick with, we make it beforehand, and we stick with it.”

On if loss stings considering team played well in stretches:

“We played some really good basketball, so that’s the shame about it. And again, the defense was pretty good, obviously Chris Paul hit some tough, big shots at the end of the game. But we scored, I think, two points in overtime. Our offense is just not where it needs to be. We’re just really struggling. A lot of good defensive performances the last 10 games and our offense is just struggling big time.”

On Chris Paul in fourth quarter:

“I think it was two, might have been three, I thought one of them we ended up switching late, which we like, and then we started blitzing him and we blitz him one time, put two on him, and he went right around us and shot, so we did change our coverage. Guy made great shots, got to shake his hand.”