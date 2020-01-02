Headline
Nets vs. Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie, Theo Pinson, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 123-111 loss to the Mavericks
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 123-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
KENNY ATKINSON
On fourth quarter:
“Well, you know, they obviously went on a big run. It was 108-104, they went on a 13-0 run, 15-0 run, something like that. Obviously Doncic was a big part of that. It’s hard when you don’t get stops. You’re taking it out of the net. Our defense overall, we never found a way to stop him. I thought out offense, we showed some signs of coming back to life offensively. But big credit to them. We hung in there, but ran out of gas there at the end.”
On third quarter:
“You’ve got to take advantage when their best players out of the game. You’ve got to do a better job of getting separation. We didn’t, but I’m going to take the positive that our bench, Musa and Theo had some really good moments. Rodi I thought was really good, so it was good to see our young guys, our development guys contribute. So that was a positive.”
On four straight losses:
“We’re obviously in a little bit of a rut right now. I think we’ve been through this before. It happens in the NBA. But I like our group in there and we’ll bounce back. Hopefully it’s against a very good Toronto team Saturday at home. We need to get home and recover, get our feet under us. We’ve got tomorrow off, Hope the guys recover from this trip and are ready to go on Saturday.”
THEO PINSON
On performance in third quarter:
“Coach entrusted me with the ball in my hands. People don’t expect us to really be in the game when Spencer had to go out like that, so I just tried to make sure to put my foot down and show I could play in this league.”
On Brooklyn bench play:
“It just shows the type of people we have in this locker room that are still getting better. Yesterday, pretty much our second unit, me TLC, Musa, Rodi, we’re playing 4-on-4 full court before a game and we played a lot of minutes tonight and we knew we had to play a lot when GT was out. It just shows the type of people we have in this locker room that are not scared of the moment.”
On Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot:
“Just the energy level, and just being the ultimate pro. He didn’t come to training camp with us. You just get thrown into the fire and the way he’s playing it looks like he’s been with us the whole year. It’s big time from him.”
SPENCER DINWIDDIE
On fourth quarter:
“They made shots. We didn’t get a stop. Obviously that’s what kind of ballooned that lead. Obviously we didn’t make enough shots to keep pace.”
On third quarter:
“Any time a team’s best player is out you want to create separation. That’s in any situation. Honestly, down the stretch you’ve got to continue to try to get stops. We also let Seth be a super-impactful player in this game, and that’s something that really kept them afloat.”
On positives from game:
“In any experience, whether it’s positive or negative, you can learn from it. Obviously we’re going to learn from wins, and learn from losses. Obviously we tinkered with the lineup today. We’re going to continue to make changes and practice and do all the things you’re supposed to do for you to get better. But you don’t want to continue to lose or drop games.”
