Nets vs. Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie, Theo Pinson, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On fourth quarter:

“Well, you know, they obviously went on a big run. It was 108-104, they went on a 13-0 run, 15-0 run, something like that. Obviously Doncic was a big part of that. It’s hard when you don’t get stops. You’re taking it out of the net. Our defense overall, we never found a way to stop him. I thought out offense, we showed some signs of coming back to life offensively. But big credit to them. We hung in there, but ran out of gas there at the end.”

On third quarter:

“You’ve got to take advantage when their best players out of the game. You’ve got to do a better job of getting separation. We didn’t, but I’m going to take the positive that our bench, Musa and Theo had some really good moments. Rodi I thought was really good, so it was good to see our young guys, our development guys contribute. So that was a positive.”

On four straight losses:

“We’re obviously in a little bit of a rut right now. I think we’ve been through this before. It happens in the NBA. But I like our group in there and we’ll bounce back. Hopefully it’s against a very good Toronto team Saturday at home. We need to get home and recover, get our feet under us. We’ve got tomorrow off, Hope the guys recover from this trip and are ready to go on Saturday.”