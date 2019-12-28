Headline
Nets vs. Rockets: Deandre Jordan, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 108-98 loss to Houston
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 108-98 loss to the Houston Rockets.
KENNY ATKINSON
On biggest takeaway from game:
“You can look at it two ways. We had a chance to, we gave ourselves a chance, but the other side of the decline is I don’t feel like we’re playing very well. That’s the second game in a row where I feel like we’re out of sync. I don’t know what it is, we’re not in rhythm right now. I think especially offensively, and not just the missed shots, just in general. So, we got to get back on track there. I thought our defense after the first quarter, we held the four and overall our defense looked pretty good, but our offense is just not carrying the weight. I don’t know, we got to look at it closely. We as a staff have to find a way to help these guys, but like I said I think it’s more in the shooting, we’re not in great sync right now.”
On offensive performance:
“I don’t know if it was the missed shots, but I also thought there were some effort plays that we didn’t get. There were some physicality plays that we normally get and you have to get to win a game like this. I don’t want to be too negative, but I think we can play a lot better. That’s my gut. They’ve shown it that they can do it. We’re just not playing at a high level right now.”
JOE HARRIS
On early deficit and comeback:
“It’s always tough to comeback against a good team whenever you get down early like that. You’re trying to dig yourself out, pretty much the remainder of the game, but I thought our second unit did a good job just providing a spark (and) getting us back in the game. It’s one of those situations where our starting group didn’t play well enough, especially there in the fourth quarter. We came in – I think the lead it was, might’ve been down one at the time. That’s where you have to try to at least keep it close and make it a game, try to make a run. We weren’t really able to do that. We let the momentum shift and you can’t do that against good teams.”
On defending Rockets:
“It’s definitely different, in terms of the game plan, the preparation. It’s pretty unique. You don’t really have a ton of teams in this league that have heavy iso guys like Russ (Russell Westbrook) and James (Harden). People get creative with how they want to guard Harden. We sent two, we boxed and oned him, we sent two at him to try and get the ball out of his hands. You do a lot of different stuff just to disrupt the rhythm. He got it going early on. I thought we did a good job limiting him in the second and third quarters, but he’s such a good player and he’s able to get it going in the fourth, but the same thing with Russ. It’s just one of those things where it’s a difficult matchup and they’re able to create for themselves. If you can’t make things tough on them and at least limit some of the other guys’ clean looks, you’re going to be in for a long night.”
DEANDRE JORDAN
On comeback from deficit:
“I think we just played defense. We were kind of locked in on picking up the intensity on the defensive end and trying to limit them to one shot, and a miss, and us getting out and running in transition.”
On playing Rockets without Clint Capela:
“I got to bang with Tyson (Chandler), who I love to play against. He’s a great guy and defensive player of the year and somebody I’ve looked up to in my career, and honestly played well tonight. You still get that physicality, regardless if (Clint) Capela plays or not.”
On defending James Harden:
“James (Harden) is a hell of a talent. He’s tough to guard and he can score at all different tiers of the basketball court, so that puts strain on your defense. James gets so much attention and rightfully so, people sometimes forget about Russ (Russell Westbrook) – which I think is crazy, because Russ is also a hell of a player, an MVP. So, both of those guys draw so much attention and then they have shooters waiting to shoot the basketball on the outside. Dealing with both of those guys is really tough.”
