Nets vs. Rockets: Deandre Jordan, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

JOE HARRIS

On early deficit and comeback:

“It’s always tough to comeback against a good team whenever you get down early like that. You’re trying to dig yourself out, pretty much the remainder of the game, but I thought our second unit did a good job just providing a spark (and) getting us back in the game. It’s one of those situations where our starting group didn’t play well enough, especially there in the fourth quarter. We came in – I think the lead it was, might’ve been down one at the time. That’s where you have to try to at least keep it close and make it a game, try to make a run. We weren’t really able to do that. We let the momentum shift and you can’t do that against good teams.”

On defending Rockets:

“It’s definitely different, in terms of the game plan, the preparation. It’s pretty unique. You don’t really have a ton of teams in this league that have heavy iso guys like Russ (Russell Westbrook) and James (Harden). People get creative with how they want to guard Harden. We sent two, we boxed and oned him, we sent two at him to try and get the ball out of his hands. You do a lot of different stuff just to disrupt the rhythm. He got it going early on. I thought we did a good job limiting him in the second and third quarters, but he’s such a good player and he’s able to get it going in the fourth, but the same thing with Russ. It’s just one of those things where it’s a difficult matchup and they’re able to create for themselves. If you can’t make things tough on them and at least limit some of the other guys’ clean looks, you’re going to be in for a long night.”