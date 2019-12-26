Nets vs. Knicks: Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the most disappointing part of loss:

“They just outplayed us. Plain and simple. You could sit there and write or talk about missed shots – and we missed a lot of open shots – I don’t buy that. Give them credit, they were just simply the better team. Take the missed shots out. They were excellent defensively at the rim. They obviously guarded the 3- point line well enough for us to miss a ton of three’s. I thought our defense, besides the third quarter, our defense was good. This is one of those nights where you just have to give the other team credit.”

On shaking off the loss:

“We’ll shake it off. We have good guys who are resilient. We’ll touch the ball tomorrow and shoot a little bit and work on our offense, obviously. Like I said, I thought the defensive effort was good enough. At the rim and shooting the ball we just didn’t do well enough. Again, I’d like to push the credit to the Knicks. They were just simply the better team.”

On Garrett Temple and Taurean Prince shooting struggles:

“Those guys will get it back. It’s like a baseball player. Sometimes you go five or six games and you’re swinging. I trust those guys. I trust how they shoot. We’re going through a bad stretch right now, but we’ve had other guys pick them up. It can’t be those guys every night, but we had a lot of guys off tonight. Just collectively we were off. I don’t’ think anybody was in rhythm tonight, including myself.”