Nets vs. Hawks: Garrett Temple, DeAndre Jordan, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 122-112 win over Atlanta
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 122-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
KENNY ATKINSON
On fourth-quarter adjustments:
“It was really second half adjustments. We just got a little more aggressive, brought our bigs up a little higher. We’re usually back, really far back, and we just said ‘the heck with it’ we’re going to bring our bigs up and try to force the issue a little because we felt like they were a much more aggressive team in the first half. We couldn’t stop them so it was a good adjustment. I think it helped. And offensively, obviously Spencer (Dinwiddie) was outstanding again. I think Garrett Temple had a stretch there that really saved us. But I want to give credit to Atlanta. I thought they quite honestly outplayed us. I have to be honest. I think that win was pure heart and hustle and grit and all of those intangibles. I think that’s what got us the win.”
On Garrett Temple and DeAndre Jordan:
I think with the injuries we have, that second unit needs some scoring. It’s really important that (Garrett) can provide that punch for us. He was really good. I think DJ, they were really hurting us on the boards in the first half and I thought in the second half he locked the boards down. Twenty rebounds. Really controlled the paint. They went small. We stayed with DeAndre and luckily it paid off for us.”
On Spencer Dinwiddie playing with five fouls:
“We were debating on whether to put him back in and then we felt like the game was in the balance and we put him in and obviously got him off of Trae (Young) and got him off the ball, but we needed every minute he had tonight. Again, a fantastic job getting downhill. I thought he had a couple of really good plays with the pass decision, too.”
GARRETT TEMPLE
On the win:
“There wasn’t much said at halftime – we knew we weren’t playing with any energy in the first half. They were outrebounding us, doing everything better than us. It’s tough to come back after one of your brothers goes down like Dave (David Nwaba) – thoughts to him first and foremost. We gutted it out in the second half. We made a run in the third and they actually bounced back. In the fourth quarter, you hold a team to 14 points after they had 74 in the first half – that shows a lot of will and shows a lot of determination.”
On first game after David Nwaba injury:
“I think it might have had something to do with it, subconsciously. Like I said, that takes a lot out of a team, when somebody like that goes down. He’s a great guy, first and foremost, a great player, who has been playing really well for us. Like we said, we are professionals and paid to come out and produce. In the second half, we played like we were supposed to.”
On run by second unit in third quarter:
“It was real big for us, big for our confidence in that second unit. DJ did a good job of distributing the ball out of that high post, setting great screens. Defensively, we were able to get into them a little more. But it was good for us to make that run with the second unit even though they kind of pushed it back at the end of the third.”
DEANDRE JORDAN
On second half:
“We played defense. We limited them to one shot. We didn’t give up offensive rebounds. I think we were just a little bit more focused.”
On six assists:
“I’d rather get buckets. Nah, I like being up there. The guys are doing a great job cutting. It’s just on me to make a pinpoint pass, but they make it easy for me to just pick up my dimes.”
On team dealing with injuries:
“It’s a little demoralizing. It sucks when you feel like we’re getting some guys back and then another guy gets hurt. It breaks you down a little bit, but at the same time it’s making us stronger, it’s making us better, it’s making us have to learn how to play without other guys. The guys who are playing out there, they get that experience and they’re able to get better in those game situations so whenever we get fully healthy we’ll be even that much stronger and better and guys have been in those situations and we won’t freeze up and not know what to do. We’ll be even better.”
