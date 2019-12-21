Nets vs. Hawks: Garrett Temple, DeAndre Jordan, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On fourth-quarter adjustments:

“It was really second half adjustments. We just got a little more aggressive, brought our bigs up a little higher. We’re usually back, really far back, and we just said ‘the heck with it’ we’re going to bring our bigs up and try to force the issue a little because we felt like they were a much more aggressive team in the first half. We couldn’t stop them so it was a good adjustment. I think it helped. And offensively, obviously Spencer (Dinwiddie) was outstanding again. I think Garrett Temple had a stretch there that really saved us. But I want to give credit to Atlanta. I thought they quite honestly outplayed us. I have to be honest. I think that win was pure heart and hustle and grit and all of those intangibles. I think that’s what got us the win.”

On Garrett Temple and DeAndre Jordan:

I think with the injuries we have, that second unit needs some scoring. It’s really important that (Garrett) can provide that punch for us. He was really good. I think DJ, they were really hurting us on the boards in the first half and I thought in the second half he locked the boards down. Twenty rebounds. Really controlled the paint. They went small. We stayed with DeAndre and luckily it paid off for us.”

On Spencer Dinwiddie playing with five fouls:

“We were debating on whether to put him back in and then we felt like the game was in the balance and we put him in and obviously got him off of Trae (Young) and got him off the ball, but we needed every minute he had tonight. Again, a fantastic job getting downhill. I thought he had a couple of really good plays with the pass decision, too.”