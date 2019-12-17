Headline
Nets vs. Pelicans: Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 108-101 win over the Pelicans
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 108-101 win over New Orleans.
KENNY ATKINSON
On grinding out a win:
“Both teams were throwing rocks out there. Wasn’t exactly great flow to the game, but our defense again saved us, collectively. Great job on Ingram. Great job on Holiday, getting their percentages down. Thought JA and DJ were monumental at the rim. When they did come to the rim I thought we did a great job protecting it. Offensively, we made some plays at the end. Joe was big, obviously Spencer downhill. But we really had to work for this one.”
On out of timeout plays:
“It’s the players out of timeouts. Not the plays, it’s the players. I think they made great plays. Some of them aren’t even scripted. We call the play but something else happens after. I give the credit to those guys. Joe made a couple of great drives, great dish to JA under the rim when they hedged out. It also helps the continuity we have, guys being together for a while, that helps.”
On the Joe Harris 3-pointer in OT:
“No, I thought it was a big play. The corner three that Joe hit off the under out of bounds, it’s a play we’ve run in the past. All the pieces have to work on that. Jarrett Allen set an unbelievable screen. Joe obviously best 3-point shooter in the league, it’s pretty easy to draw a play up for a guy like that.”
SPENCER DINWIDDIE
On grinding out 31 points:
“Great job, obviously they played with a lot of pace, so you don’t get to rest on that end. And then guarding Jrue, he’s a phenomenal player. In terms of guards that pick you up 94 or close to it, he’s probably the best in the league at that. Top-tier defender. Probably one of the better on-ball defenders besides Kawhi (Leonard) or somebody like that.”
On pulling out the victory:
“I know I sound like a broken record, but it’s the same old thing. If we can hold a team to a hundred, then we have a chance to win. If we don’t, and it gets out of hand, then we don’t really. Tonight we were pretty bad offensively. I think at one point in the fourth quarter, wasn’t it 70 points? That’s not very good.”
On offense after starters returned in fourth quarter:
“I think we just came off with a little bit of a burst. At some point in time you’ve got to make shots. Law of averages says some of them are going to go in. Statistically speaking, Joe and Taurean are two of the best shooter in the league if you look at the last two seasons, so they’re going to make shots. They’re going to make shots eventually. And we have that high level of trust in them, and then obviously all Jarrett ever shoots is dunks, so you would think he’d make his shots.”
JOE HARRIS
On overtime 3-pointer:
“Just a good ATO, good screen. Spencer and JA and I had gotten sort of similar action a play earlier where Hayes had stepped up and this time he didn’t step up so I knew, if he stepped up I was going to have JA and if he didn’t I was gonna shoot it.”
On offense turning around in fourth:
“A lot of credit to them just playing really solid defensively. I think just our pressure and constant just trying to be the aggressor kind of loosened them up a little bit. Still didn’t shoot particularly well, but we made more shots than we did the other night.”
On shooting and defense lately:
“I think the shots will definitely come. We’ve just got to continue to be aggressive. We’ve got a lot of great shooters in this locker room. Everybody’s got a lot of confidence in guys to make shots. I think shooting is sort of like the NBA, lot of ebbs and flows. Sometimes you’re gonna have a couple of games, a stretch where you might be off but I think what’s important is that the defense has been constant throughout. I think that’s something that’s really encouraging that when you can play that solid defensively and give yourself a chance to win, that’s the most important thing at the end of the day.”
