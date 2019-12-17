Nets vs. Pelicans: Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On grinding out a win:

“Both teams were throwing rocks out there. Wasn’t exactly great flow to the game, but our defense again saved us, collectively. Great job on Ingram. Great job on Holiday, getting their percentages down. Thought JA and DJ were monumental at the rim. When they did come to the rim I thought we did a great job protecting it. Offensively, we made some plays at the end. Joe was big, obviously Spencer downhill. But we really had to work for this one.”

On out of timeout plays:

“It’s the players out of timeouts. Not the plays, it’s the players. I think they made great plays. Some of them aren’t even scripted. We call the play but something else happens after. I give the credit to those guys. Joe made a couple of great drives, great dish to JA under the rim when they hedged out. It also helps the continuity we have, guys being together for a while, that helps.”

On the Joe Harris 3-pointer in OT:

“No, I thought it was a big play. The corner three that Joe hit off the under out of bounds, it’s a play we’ve run in the past. All the pieces have to work on that. Jarrett Allen set an unbelievable screen. Joe obviously best 3-point shooter in the league, it’s pretty easy to draw a play up for a guy like that.”