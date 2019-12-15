Nets vs. Raptors: Taurean Prince, Garrett Temple, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the story of the game:

"The first quarter, they were hot and they got going. Didn’t love how we contested shots - for some reason we weren’t contesting shots the way we needed to, and then after the first quarter our defense settled down. I thought we were pretty good the last three quarters defensively. Then, offensively, two things: we turned it over too much and didn’t make enough shots. I thought we had a lot of open looks, they didn’t go down - but the turnovers hurt us too."

On if ball-handling is a problem:

"I think it is. That’s Toronto’s strength, they turn you over, they’re an excellent defensive team. I knew coming in that the issue tonight was going to be scoring on these guys. We did not handle the ball well enough. Not only the second unit, I thought the first unit struggled too. So just in general, turnovers were a problem."

On looks from 3-point range:

"I thought a lot of good looks. The one I feel you can control are the turnovers. You don’t get a shot, and then usually turnovers turn into great shots for the other team down the other end. You have 20 turnovers, and then you miss the amount of shots we did, it’s just not good enough. We knew we were going to get threes tonight, we knew they pack it in and we were going to get shots. We encourage our guys to shoot them, they just didn’t go in tonight."