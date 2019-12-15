Headline
Nets vs. Raptors: Taurean Prince, Garrett Temple, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 110-102 loss to the Raptors
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 110-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors.
KENNY ATKINSON
On the story of the game:
"The first quarter, they were hot and they got going. Didn’t love how we contested shots - for some reason we weren’t contesting shots the way we needed to, and then after the first quarter our defense settled down. I thought we were pretty good the last three quarters defensively. Then, offensively, two things: we turned it over too much and didn’t make enough shots. I thought we had a lot of open looks, they didn’t go down - but the turnovers hurt us too."
On if ball-handling is a problem:
"I think it is. That’s Toronto’s strength, they turn you over, they’re an excellent defensive team. I knew coming in that the issue tonight was going to be scoring on these guys. We did not handle the ball well enough. Not only the second unit, I thought the first unit struggled too. So just in general, turnovers were a problem."
On looks from 3-point range:
"I thought a lot of good looks. The one I feel you can control are the turnovers. You don’t get a shot, and then usually turnovers turn into great shots for the other team down the other end. You have 20 turnovers, and then you miss the amount of shots we did, it’s just not good enough. We knew we were going to get threes tonight, we knew they pack it in and we were going to get shots. We encourage our guys to shoot them, they just didn’t go in tonight."
GARRETT TEMPLE
On if game was about making shots:
"They went (9-of-12) in the first quarter and then it’s tough for us to win (when) I go 2-for-14. We got the shots that we expected to get and we were comfortable with. We’ll take those same exact shots, you know, 100 times out of 100 times when we play. We just have to knock them down at the end of the day and be a little more decisive in transition defence, and take care of the ball. I think we had 20 turnovers, so with a team that plays that fast, when they get out on transition, they are going to make shots (and) get to the rim, and if they’re making threes it’s tough."
On turnovers:
"It might have been a case where we were trying to play, and you know, got caught up in their pace. Like I said, they were playing really fast, but just those few unforced turnovers that we could have not had. They are a long team. That’s what they do. They create turnovers. Got to give them some credit, but I think a lot of it was unforced. "
TAUREAN PRINCE
On defense:
"I think we lacked a bit of intensity on the transition defense, but for the most part we were stopping them at halfcourt. I think we could have done a better job in transition. I think that's on us. I don't think they did anything that we weren't expecting or that we couldn't fix, so that's a good thing coming out of the game. (There were) a lot of the shots we could have made that we missed (and) that were wide open that we usually hit, but it's a good learning curve, especially going into Philly tomorrow."
On turnovers:
"That's their job to contest everything. Our job is to continue to move the ball. This is the NBA, so you have to hit shots when people are right in your face. We didn't hit many, even our wide open ones. I think we had a ton of wide open threes with no contest, so we tried to hit those."
