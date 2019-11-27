Nets vs. Celtics: Garrett Temple, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

GARRETT TEMPLE

On rebounding:

“Especially third quarter. I think they got 11 offensive rebounds in the third. That’s something that’s tough to come back from. I think we were only down by five or six, so we had a chance. But it’s tough. With DJ being out, we knew that Enes-Nic matchup was something we needed to keep an eye on. And he’s just a beast in terms of getting offensive rebounds and being able to finish inside the paint. We didn’t do a good enough job of getting in there and helping rebound. I think that’s where the game really shifted.”

On rotations and scoring for second unit:

“I’ve actually played kind of the same as I did the last few games. I’ve been coming out early and coming back in with the second unit. I think we all, the starters played a little less than we usually did because the second unit we made a good run end of the first, beginning of the second quarter. Whenever coach puts me in I’m just going to just do whatever I’ve got to do. I understand my role and I’m going to play it as well as I can.”

On adjusting to a fluid role:

“That’s what they pay me for. Part of the reason I was here was to be a mentor as well as produce on the court. I’ve been in so many different roles in my entire career. Fifteenth guy to not dressing to starter playing 40 minutes a game. I think that has helped me understand the role. Kenny does a great job communicating. Just understanding the scenario. It’s not like he tells people not to shoot or to shoot. We have a team that flows and guys know what their role is. Like I said, we just play it to a T and deal with the results.”