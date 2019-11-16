Nets vs. Bulls: Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On importance of win:

“The last game of the road trip, we all know how difficult those games are. 15 guys bonded together, and I don't think it was pretty, but credit to our players. One hundred percent a really gutty performance.”

On Spencer Dinwiddie:

“He took over. His drives, how aggressive he was, understanding the mismatch, understanding when to get out of the blitz. He was just fantastic.”

On Brooklyn's next man up mentality:

“I think that is what we are all about. We’ve got to trust these guys. These guys have put in a lot of work. They have been in our program for a while, so they understand what we are doing. We can’t burn out our top eight guys. So those guys’ contributions were huge. It’s like the ultimate team victory. Your best player is out and everybody steps it up a level. It’s a real boost to our moral.”