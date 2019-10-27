Nets vs. Grizzlies: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On a tough loss:

"Any time you lose at the buzzer, it’s a tough loss. To sum it up, we could never get stops. I don’t know how many straight possessions they scored, but I never felt like we could get the requisite stops to win this game. It really started in the first quarter when we gave them 14 free throws, a lot of silly mistakes, putting them on the line. Got in a hole again, down 14. We could look at the end and say this and that, but really, we didn’t deserve to win the game."

On small lineups in fourth quarter:

"I felt they went small, so, we kind of matched going small. I liked it. It’s something we’ll look at. Joe was at the four. I think you’ll see games with as many good perimeter players as we have, there’s going to be different guys in there. Sometimes, we go super small with Taurean at the five. We need that in our package."

On defense:

“We say 70 percent of our emphasis and our work is done on the defensive end. I’ve always thought that’s how you should do it. The offense we build as the season goes. We’ll continue to look at it. Every team deals with the schedule, not just us. We’re going to have to figure it out in the film room, walk-throughs, we’ve got to figure it out on the court and then you need game reps to get on the same page. Our guys need to play together a little more and figure some things out."