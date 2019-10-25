Nets vs. Knicks: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On looking for a 3-pointer on game-winner:

"That's what I took. Down the stretch when you get into possessions like that it]s a one- or two-point game a three pointer really gives you a little bit more breathing room. Especially if you can go up two after they make some really big plays and the crowd is into it. You hit one and you're down four, you just try and get to the right spot. I got to my spot and I made it."

On pressure this season:

"That's just where we are with the caliber of players coming in obviously the expectations that are put on the team, it's just a difference in terms of where they are from a few years with being solid, making the playoffs now we have these players and there's a lot of teaching moments to really take ourselves to the next level. As individuals we're pretty good but as a team we need to stay patient and build it step by step. There's no rush. 80 games left. 80! Don't get too high or too low."

On rivalry game:

"What rivalry? It was more like a subway rivalry back when they played for New Jersey. But now that they're in Brooklyn it's more of a battle who runs New York City. I'm not part of that, it's a good team down there in Manhattan. I think it's more or less the perspective of the fans that really build that up than the players. We all have a mutual respect but obviously when they're both in New York I guess it's supposed to be like a rivalry atmosphere. I grew up watching the Nets and Knicks play I think when the Nets used to go to MSG there was more of an emphasis on that. Just makes it a lot more fun. It's all good."