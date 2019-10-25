Headline
Nets vs. Knicks: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 113-109 win over the Knicks
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 113-109 win against the New York Knicks.
KENNY ATKINSON
On Kyrie Irving's winning shot:
“That was a heck of a step-back he hit on the right side. It was some shot. Yeah, happy for him. I thought he played really well again, really well.”
On bench performance:
“Yeah, I think we tweaked some minutes there. Subtle tweaks. I thought Rodi (Rodions Kurucs) snapped out of it, I think he played well. (David) Nwaba was good again, solid. I thought DeAndre (Jordan) was really good. Really good job by the bench.”
On Knicks 3-point shooting:
“I’m just glad we didn’t give up 50 attempts like we normally do this season. They shot the lights out of it. I do look at the attempts over the makes. There’s some guys we cheat off of and you live with those threes. But give them credit. They did a heck of a job shooting the ball. I’m more pleased we didn’t give up a lot of attempts tonight.”
KYRIE IRVING
On looking for a 3-pointer on game-winner:
"That's what I took. Down the stretch when you get into possessions like that it]s a one- or two-point game a three pointer really gives you a little bit more breathing room. Especially if you can go up two after they make some really big plays and the crowd is into it. You hit one and you're down four, you just try and get to the right spot. I got to my spot and I made it."
On pressure this season:
"That's just where we are with the caliber of players coming in obviously the expectations that are put on the team, it's just a difference in terms of where they are from a few years with being solid, making the playoffs now we have these players and there's a lot of teaching moments to really take ourselves to the next level. As individuals we're pretty good but as a team we need to stay patient and build it step by step. There's no rush. 80 games left. 80! Don't get too high or too low."
On rivalry game:
"What rivalry? It was more like a subway rivalry back when they played for New Jersey. But now that they're in Brooklyn it's more of a battle who runs New York City. I'm not part of that, it's a good team down there in Manhattan. I think it's more or less the perspective of the fans that really build that up than the players. We all have a mutual respect but obviously when they're both in New York I guess it's supposed to be like a rivalry atmosphere. I grew up watching the Nets and Knicks play I think when the Nets used to go to MSG there was more of an emphasis on that. Just makes it a lot more fun. It's all good."
JOE HARRIS
On team 3-point shooting first two games:
“I think we’ve done a good job of just being able to get out in transition. When the defense isn’t set, we’re able to move the ball around. We’ve done a good job just going good shots to great shots, kicking it to the open guy, and then obviously a lot of them come when all of the attention is on Ky so he’s able to get downhill, facilitate, whether it’s him, Caris or Spencer and they’re doing a really good job kicking it out over the top, especially against teams that are pulling it in heavy like the Knicks.”
On playing with Kyrie:
“You probably get him the ball and get out of the way. Yeah, having a player like that where you know that he can make plays down the stretch it gives the team a lot of confidence. The Knicks got up by three there with like a minute and a half to go. I don’t think any of us were worried. Obviously it’s frustrating to give up the lead, have the momentum shift that way. I don’t think we should have been in that position to begin with. But we’re fortunate to have a player like Kyrie that bailed us out.”
On team defense:
"We did a better job just solid throughout the course of the game. I think we had good spurts against Minnesota but that first half we gave up 68 points which is too much. Even tonight, I think we gave up 32 points in the second quarter. Basically it’s a goal of ours to keep teams around 20, 25 every quarter. I think it’s going to be a steady progression, but you hope to improve every game.”
Catch the Brooklyn Nets this Season
NEXT UP: