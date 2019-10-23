Nets vs. Wolves: Jarrett Allen, Kyrie Irving, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On Kyrie Irving's performance:

“He was outstanding. Obviously, a great debut for him. Just disappointing we made such a big hole for us. The first half we were completely out of sync. The second half we did a little better, got in sync. We definitely saw the effects of guys not playing together. We’ve got to figure out our rotations. Credit to the Timberwolves, obviously (Karl-Anthony) Towns was huge. His threes were huge. I thought a lot of them were contested. Just credit to them.”

On emphasizing sharing the ball at halftime:

“I think that was a halftime thing. I think we had eight assists at halftime, and that’s everybody. We had good shots that we didn’t turn into great shots. We have a phrase we use, ‘Play with the pass.’ So, good to great. We’ve got to do a better job, and I do think that’s guys not playing together.”

On teammates watching Kyrie Irving score:

“Like I said before, I think we’re all getting to know each other. He’s getting to know his teammates, he’s getting to know the system. He obviously was hot there and we’ll look at it, but I thought he made some really good plays. He made a great pass to Jarrett Allen on a roll and we got two free throws out of it. There was a kickout to Taurean Prince, who was wide open. So I think there were some really good plays made there. What I say to the point guards is read the defense. If the game calls for you to get 50 points, get 50. There will be other nights where it’s going to be 15 assists. Again, I think a big part of this is getting more reps and getting to know each other better.”