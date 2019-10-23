Headline
Nets vs. Wolves: Jarrett Allen, Kyrie Irving, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 127-126 loss to the Timberwolves
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 127-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
KENNY ATKINSON
On Kyrie Irving's performance:
“He was outstanding. Obviously, a great debut for him. Just disappointing we made such a big hole for us. The first half we were completely out of sync. The second half we did a little better, got in sync. We definitely saw the effects of guys not playing together. We’ve got to figure out our rotations. Credit to the Timberwolves, obviously (Karl-Anthony) Towns was huge. His threes were huge. I thought a lot of them were contested. Just credit to them.”
On emphasizing sharing the ball at halftime:
“I think that was a halftime thing. I think we had eight assists at halftime, and that’s everybody. We had good shots that we didn’t turn into great shots. We have a phrase we use, ‘Play with the pass.’ So, good to great. We’ve got to do a better job, and I do think that’s guys not playing together.”
On teammates watching Kyrie Irving score:
“Like I said before, I think we’re all getting to know each other. He’s getting to know his teammates, he’s getting to know the system. He obviously was hot there and we’ll look at it, but I thought he made some really good plays. He made a great pass to Jarrett Allen on a roll and we got two free throws out of it. There was a kickout to Taurean Prince, who was wide open. So I think there were some really good plays made there. What I say to the point guards is read the defense. If the game calls for you to get 50 points, get 50. There will be other nights where it’s going to be 15 assists. Again, I think a big part of this is getting more reps and getting to know each other better.”
KYRIE IRVING
On playing in front of Nets fans:
“It felt incredible – been waiting to get started for a month now and kind of test our system against some other guys. It was good to start the journey and our goal of getting through 82 games healthy, so, it’s a great starting point. Obviously you wanted to come out and get a win in front of our home crowd, but we’ve got another chance on Friday. We will watch film tomorrow and see where we can get better. It’s still a new developing group for us and we missed some assignments tonight, gave up 33 and 35 in the first and second quarters, respectively, and when you’re playing like that against a team that plays off rhythm like KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns) and Andrew (Wiggins). And then they get going down the stretch and running the same play over and over again – just gotta figure out a way to make adjustments and as a team do that.”
On slow start and building chemistry:
“They’re important, but you don’t want to get too high or too low. This is one game, one of 82. So don’t need to get nervous. Just keep knocking them down.”
On final play:
“I fell. I was in the process of making another move and just lost my footing, lost my balance. Somehow I got it back and just got to get my elbow pointed at the rim. I had a better chance at making it. It was right a little bit, so, just gotta tuck the elbow in a little bit and I’ll have a better chance. But when you lose balance like that, you try to get your bearings really quickly and I give credit to them. Obviously just losing my balance made the big difference there.”
Jarrett Allen
On Kyrie Irving's 50 points:
“It’s amazing to watch. He can do almost anything with the ball. He can hit almost any shot, so it’s just amazing to watch. I’m ready to set screens for him if he goes off like that.”
On the first unit:
“I think we started off slow. If you ask anybody, we are all going to say that we started off slow. In the beginning of the second half, we started to pick it up.”
On when he found out he would start:
“When we went over the lineup. I think yesterday, that’s when I found out.”
