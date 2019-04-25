Sean Marks & Kenny Atkinson: Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On what he wants to work on the offseason as a coach:

"I think it’s those last 15 games and the playoffs. I feel like they were all playoff games. Sure we analyzed those games and went through it but I’d really like to go back and look at that end of the season, really analyze the playoffs closely because as we all know it’s a different animal. I think there are things I could have done better and I’m going to analyze it, look at it, work on it, and then, as always, you’re doing a review of the season on both sides of the ball and seeing things you could tweak. Obviously it depends with the players we have on our roster next year, but there will be a thorough review. I know just all around I have to get better, just like the players. I have strengths and weaknesses and gonna keep working on them."

On impact of performance staff:

"I think that’s one thing, from day one, from even when we had the interview, that’s where Sean and I were on the same page. We were both, had backgrounds, my background in development and marrying that with performance in Atlanta and obviously Sean’s role in San Antonio. So we had a common, shared passion for that department. I think we both understood and understand how important it is. What I love, what we built there is a global staff. It’s world sport. It’s understanding, obviously, the NBA but also getting great idea from people that weren’t in the NBA their whole lives. We’ve really got great diversity there. Our players have embraced it. I think the old school was for a guy who’s been in the NBA for 20 years to be in that department. But I’ve learned a ton from that group and as a coaching staff we’re connected with them. I think players feel that and they’re benefitting from it. At the end of the day, I know when I played, it was if I feel good I’m going to play good. Especially when you get older, Jared Dudley, if you feel good – they have the corporate knowledge, they understand how to play the game – but if you go out there and your body is feeling great you’re going to bring it and play well. I think we understand what that’s all about."

On next steps:

"A huge credit to Sean and his group. We got the right players, we signed the right players, we drafted the right players, we traded for the right players. That’s really the story of the season and now the challenge for us and Sean is, I know the message yesterday was went want more. I don’t think we’re sitting here satisfied. Obviously it’s always been about strategic and gradual improvement and I’d like to continue that without making outlandish statements about championships and all that stuff. I think we’re going to double down on the way we’ve been doing things no matter what our roster looks and a heavy emphasis on development and culture and all that and I’m really proud and convinced that this is the way to do it. Considering the predictions and everything before the season, it kind of confirms a little bit, ‘Hey this is the right way to do it.’ Our process is right and we’re going to keep it in the same direction.”