Brooklyn Nets Exit Interviews: Top Quotes

JARED DUDLEY

On what this season meant for him:

"I think individually, you know, out of sight, out of mind. And so for me, my role in Phoenix was just to be a leader off the court, not really on the court. And so they had two young draft picks, the fourth pick and the eighth pick in Bender and Chriss, and so I wasn’t even really practicing. The roles were totally reversed. It was just being a good veteran. What I think teams will figure out is, yes, you can have a couple guys like that, but it’s better, you get more out of your young players when your vets play and kind of show them. ‘Cause they can see, hey, I’m more talented, I’m more athletic than this person, I have more tools, but why are they more successful at such an older age? And so they see that, and you give them the little tricks and the trades. And so for me it’s being able to play, showing the good game, showing the IQ, showing, you know, just leadership, so people see that. Like I say, if I was back in Phoenix and I didn’t play again, I could be out of the league. I don’t think that’s the case now."

On the 2018-19 season:

"I just think just the development we saw in training camp, just the talent we have here and the ups and downs, it’s even more gratifying when you go on an eight-game losing streak and people count you out and you come back on a seven-game winning streak and you’re just fighting. Some of our big wins this year, at Houston, at Denver, some of our comebacks down 26 in the fourth to Sacramento on that road trip, the at Orlando comeback. There were a lot of highlights here for them to build on. And just seeing guys take on their opportunities. D-Lo, after Caris gets hurt and him getting to the All-Star (Game). Spencer, his tear he was going on for that Sixth Man (award). You just saw a lot of—on this team, which is very rare, you basically had 15 guys who really, really contributed to wins. Rondae starting to not (playing), getting DNPs to a game-winner at Sacramento; Shabazz, DNPs, I think he had like 24 in the fourth, I mean 24 in Chicago, won that game for us. So, this team has a lot of good depth, a lot of good chemistry for us, man, and a good building block to lay the foundation here."

On Kenny Atkinson and accountability:

"I haven’t played for a coach like Kenny for a while, probably since Larry Brown, where he’s just so attention to detail and so on top of players and coaches for excellence. So when it comes to practice, getting on ballboys for being lazy, getting on players for not knowing what they’re supposed to do. And I really like it, I really appreciate it because, in this league, so much politics go on. Sometimes the best player doesn’t always get to play. And I can honestly say you saw Kenny, early on in the season, some of our best players like D’Angelo weren’t playing fourth quarters. And you see how—I always believe that you gotta earn what you’re given, and so him being able to have to earn that respect and earn his trust, it made him into an All-Star. And you see that now. Every fourth quarter, we need D’Angelo. And it took a while for that. It took a while for certain players and you can respect that because it’s not like that in a lot of situations, especially young teams."