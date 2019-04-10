Nets vs. Heat: D'Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

Excited for playoffs:

"Really excited. My first time as a head coach. Staff's excited. I haven't counted the amount of players we have that don't have playoff experience. Seems like there's a lot of them. So great opportunity for them, great chance. I think that it's great that it's Brooklyn and Philadelphia. Right down the turnpike. Exciting matchup."

On momentum into playoffs:

"This game was a little different because of the circumstances. I was hoping not to lose our momentum. We were far from perfect tonight, but yes, I feel like we're playing good basketball. I feel like our rotations are solid. I like that we can play different ways, I think we realized that over the last 10 games. We can play small. We found some different lineups that we like because I think in the playoffs it's adjustments and find the best lineups that match up with the other team. Just excited to figure out that puzzle and figure out how we could steal a game and then go from there."

On envisioning playoff berth:

"Never envisioned it. Not in my wildest dreams. And I told the players that. Your coach didn't believe it until we really got deep in the season and it was right there in front of my nose. I think it's one of those special years. I think it's one of those, and I know you guys have wrote and talked a lot about it, but it's true. It's a great story of a group of guys that exceeded expectations. Besides winning a championship, those are the beautiful things, that's the greatest thing about sports, that you can beat the odds and if you have a good group of guys that have great chemistry."