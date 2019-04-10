Nets vs. Heat: D'Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

Headline
KENNY ATKINSON
Excited for playoffs:
"Really excited. My first time as a head coach. Staff's excited. I haven't counted the amount of players we have that don't have playoff experience. Seems like there's a lot of them. So great opportunity for them, great chance. I think that it's great that it's Brooklyn and Philadelphia. Right down the turnpike. Exciting matchup."
On momentum into playoffs:
"This game was a little different because of the circumstances. I was hoping not to lose our momentum. We were far from perfect tonight, but yes, I feel like we're playing good basketball. I feel like our rotations are solid. I like that we can play different ways, I think we realized that over the last 10 games. We can play small. We found some different lineups that we like because I think in the playoffs it's adjustments and find the best lineups that match up with the other team. Just excited to figure out that puzzle and figure out how we could steal a game and then go from there."
On envisioning playoff berth:
"Never envisioned it. Not in my wildest dreams. And I told the players that. Your coach didn't believe it until we really got deep in the season and it was right there in front of my nose. I think it's one of those special years. I think it's one of those, and I know you guys have wrote and talked a lot about it, but it's true. It's a great story of a group of guys that exceeded expectations. Besides winning a championship, those are the beautiful things, that's the greatest thing about sports, that you can beat the odds and if you have a good group of guys that have great chemistry."
CARIS LEVERT
On if surprised about how quick team turned around:
"Not really. We're around the group every single day. We know we've got the right guys on the team, play the right way. We knew it was a matter of time before we started winning games. Even going back to my rookie year, we were in a lot of games late. We lost them. Last year as well. This year, beginning of the season, same thing. We knew we were knocking on the door. It feels good to finally get some of those wins and be where we're at right now."
On closing out season with three straight wins:
"We knew how important it was to finish out the season strong, get good momentum going into the playoffs and I think that's what we did. I think tonight we got a little sloppy at some points, but I think we'll clean it up in the next couple of days and be ready for the playoffs."
On confidence vs. Philadelphia:
"We're a confident group no matter who we're playing against honestly. We're really anxious to be in this situation, really blessed to be in this situation. Whether it was Philly, Milwaukee, whoever it was, we were ready to go."
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
On being part of Wade's last game:
"You've got to stay locked in. But all the love and support that that guy's brought to this game and the love and support that he's getting on his way out is well-deserved. You've got to figure out a way to stay locked in, participate in the festivities as well. That dude's a legend man, just to see him on his way out like that and for me it's special. I got to be a part of Kobe's and his. I take that in a lot. It's great to be on the floor."
On confidence going into playoffs:
"Yes, confident. I think we've played them tough. We give ourselves a chance at the end of the game every time against them. We beat them as well too, so we've just got to go into the playoffs as prepared as we can and let the results end up where they are."
On imagining jump from 28 to 42 wins:
"Could I have imagined that? It's tough. It's tough to know. You never know what the season's gonna pan out as with injuries and whatever may happen. We stayed locked in the whole season. Guys stepped up, next man mentality whenever anything happened, and we were well-coached throughout the process as well."
