Nets vs. Raptors: Spencer Dinwiddie, D'Angelo Russell, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On not being able to get over the hump against Raptors:

“They were the better team. I don’t know how else to tell you that. I think they were the better team tonight – from start to finish, gotta give credit. Excellent team. A team that’s going to compete for a championship. We were not up to that. Like I said before the game, those standards, you’ve got to be almost perfect. We weren’t. I would say we were average, and that’s not getting it done against a team like that.”

On most glaring issue in game:

“The rebounding. Of course that was an issue, it’s been an issue. We’ve got to do a better job. They’re a very athletic team, so if you’re not putting a body on those athletes, they make you pay and I think that’s what happened.”

On Toronto's offensive rebounding:

“I don’t know how many they got in that first quarter. I know we showed a bunch at halftime, just showing our guys them crashing in and us just not putting a body on them. It’s disappointing a little bit in the sense of urgency in terms of our physicality. At this level, fighting for a playoff berth, I thought we’d come out with a little more physicality.”