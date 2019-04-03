Headline
Nets vs. Raptors: Spencer Dinwiddie, D'Angelo Russell, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 115-105 loss to Toronto
See what the Nets had to say after their 115-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors.
KENNY ATKINSON
On not being able to get over the hump against Raptors:
“They were the better team. I don’t know how else to tell you that. I think they were the better team tonight – from start to finish, gotta give credit. Excellent team. A team that’s going to compete for a championship. We were not up to that. Like I said before the game, those standards, you’ve got to be almost perfect. We weren’t. I would say we were average, and that’s not getting it done against a team like that.”
On most glaring issue in game:
“The rebounding. Of course that was an issue, it’s been an issue. We’ve got to do a better job. They’re a very athletic team, so if you’re not putting a body on those athletes, they make you pay and I think that’s what happened.”
On Toronto's offensive rebounding:
“I don’t know how many they got in that first quarter. I know we showed a bunch at halftime, just showing our guys them crashing in and us just not putting a body on them. It’s disappointing a little bit in the sense of urgency in terms of our physicality. At this level, fighting for a playoff berth, I thought we’d come out with a little more physicality.”
SPENCER DINWIDDIE
On what needs to be fine-tuned to finish the season strong:
“Obviously, all the little things. Everywhere. We’d like to make one more shot, get one more stop, all those things that contribute to getting a win.”
On where the Nets struggled against Raptors:
“When we started off, we turned it over a little bit. Then throughout the game, we gave them some offensive rebounds, which led to some second shots for them. They were able to get a little bit of a lead and make kind of a push in the second quarter or so, which they ended up really sustaining. So that’s probably the three things that stick out.”
On burden of coming back from early deficit:
“It’s always hard to fight from a deficit. Something that we need to do better at, hopefully, not creating that deficit. I mean, we all know it. We have to get another win or two.”
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
On whether playoff push takes a toll:
“I think the pressure elevates – not a mental toll or anything like that. Just more of we gotta get it, if we’re gonna get it. Now and not later. There is no late."
On effort to keep Raptors off offensive glass:
“They’re a physical team. They’re a big team. I thought our effort was there. We could’ve focused in on it a little bit more throughout the game –knowing that that’s what’s kind of eating us up. [Like you said] It’s something we just gotta adjust to throughout the game. We can do it and fix it with the three games left.”
On what Nets can do different against Giannis Antetokounmpo Saturday:
“Just you know, make him feel us. He’s dominated the league this whole season. It’s a tough matchup. But we know what we gotta do. It’s going to take five of us to stop him, it’s not just individual.”
Catch the Brooklyn Nets this Season
NEXT UP: