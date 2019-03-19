Nets vs. Kings: D'Angelo Russell, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On postgame emotions:

"I'm speechless really. The locker room wasn't speechless. That's a jubilant locker room. It's just a credit to those guys that haven't been playing and their work ethic and stick-to-it and all the extra work they've done while they weren't playing and the stay-ready thing, it's a beautiful story. They got hot obviously; D'Lo supported them. It was a heck of a comeback, heck of a win."

On players taking ownership:

"So, the coaching was terrible. The zone was terrible. The timeouts, I used up my timeouts, they never responded. I really believe that, I would have said win or lose. I think we put a group out there, a bunch of players that have a great bond and a great spirit and were working their tails off behind closed doors and behind the curtain. It was 100 percent on them. That's player ownership. They owned it, and so glad to see them rewarded."

On comebacks:

"Houston was I don't think as great as this one. Houston was a heck of a comeback. I think we were at our wits end. It was kind of desperation. We turned to that group and it was a little bit like, let's conserve our main guys and play it out. I wasn't expecting an amazing comeback. I just have to be honest. And then slowly but surely we started cutting the lead. I think we got it to 12, wait a second, this is possible. Then I think we cut it 10 and then it's like, OK, it's game on now and ended up closing it out."