Nets vs. Jazz: Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On loss to Utah:

"I don't know, first half, second quarter, third quarter, fourth; I think they dominated us in every sense; physically first of all, through physical domination. But listen, against an excellent defensive team like that we didn't move the ball well enough. I think, 20 assists, we've got to do a better job moving the ball. And then defensively, I never felt like we slowed them down. They dominated us in every fashion."

On Utah defense:

"It's huge. We obviously had trouble finishing at the rim, and we're not making our threes, that's an issue. Two elite rim protectors that we didn't do well against. There is a certain point where you drive it at Rudy Gobert, don't try to finish. Kick it out and get multiple drives. I felt like we settled for too many mid-range and obviously when we got to the rim we couldn't finish."

On offensive struggles:

"I think collectively we're just not playing well right now offensively. I think it's a period we've got to get through. It happens. Conversely, we've been really good defensively, and we've gone through both stretches. So I'm not going to overreact to it. We'll work on it. And we're not shooting the ball well either. That's an issue. We've got to turn it around here soon against these good teams we're coming up against."