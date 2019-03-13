Nets vs. Thunder: D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On OKC second half:

"We didn't do a great job handling their physicality. In a short phrase, that's it. That being said, it's a two-point game. We give up 38 points in the third quarter, but it's still a two-point game going into the fourth quarter. So we hung around. Listen, against a team like this I think you've gotta be close to perfect to beat them on the road here and weren't at that level."

On OKC intensity, physicality:

"It's a good lesson for this road trip, being able to handle the physicality when a team really turns it up like that. It's on both sides of the ball. It's taking care of the ball offensively and taking good shots. You've got to run your cuts a little better, you've got to screen a little better, everything's got to be a little more perfect. And then be able to keep an athletic team in front of you. I don't know how many blow-bys we had tonight. I know that's what they do, but we did it for three quarters of the game, but not for the whole game."

On Brooklyn offense:

"I think they're the top-rated defensive team in the league I believe, one or two. I think that they are an outstanding defensive team. That being said, globally we have not been good offensively since the All-Star break. So we're going to have to look at it. I think our decision-making's got to be a little quicker. I think we're passing up shots quite honestly. Allen Crabbe, I would love for him to shoot nine threes tonight. I think to beat a team like this you've got to let it go when it's open. I thought they had us on our heels a little bit where we were just a little slow on our decision making. Against this team if you don't have quick decision making they put you in a bind."