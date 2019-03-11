Headline
Nets vs. Pistons: D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Allen, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 103-75 win over Detroit
See what the Nets had to say after their 103-75 win over the Detroit Pistons.
KENNY ATKINSON
On overall performance:
"It all kind of aligned. I thought the game plan was good. I thought the guys executed, especially defensively. There is a little, they're coming on a back-to-back, it's late in the season. We had a lot of juice. We had more juice than them. They've been playing great basketball. Not to take anything away from our guys, but I think our energy level was really high."
On defending Blake Griffin:
"We wanted to limit Blake's touches. That was part of the game plan. I thought Rodi did a great job executing that. We didn't tell him to steal so many of them, we just said deny him, make him work. Rodi's got a great sense of anticipation, how to get in passing lanes. I think that really threw off their timing, his activity."
On playoff atmosphere:
"Our guys attacked it. Sometimes when you're not used to these big games quote unquote you might be on your heels a little, but I felt like we were the more aggressive team. That kind of says we weren't afraid of the moment, that's for sure. I like how we attacked it. I like how we were the more aggressive team. Definitely a good sign for us if we have more of these games in the future."
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
On if this was a statement win:
“I think it was a really important win for us going by the standings and the schedule and all that, so I think it was a really important game for us.”
On if it was playoff atmosphere:
“Yes, I think our fans were amazing out there. They kept the energy alive. We heard them. We felt it for sure.”
On defense:
“For sure. Like you said, they’ve got a great team over there, a great scrappy team. They’ve got the bigs. We knew we were going to have to play a little physical to keep them off the boards. We knew our defense was going to get us the win.”
JARRETT ALLEN
On physicality of game:
“It was another step from all our other games. We knew that we had to bring a certain physicality against Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin, so we had to turn it up a little bit.”
On domination from start to finish:
“Going in with how you’re going to play for the rest of the game. If you look at how we played at the beginning of the game, we came in with dominance and force and we just kept it throughout.”
On bringing a playoff attitude:
“We did. All the vets on the team were like, this is a playoff-type game, so we have to bring the right mentality and be ready for it.”