Nets vs. Pistons: D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Allen, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On overall performance:

"It all kind of aligned. I thought the game plan was good. I thought the guys executed, especially defensively. There is a little, they're coming on a back-to-back, it's late in the season. We had a lot of juice. We had more juice than them. They've been playing great basketball. Not to take anything away from our guys, but I think our energy level was really high."

On defending Blake Griffin:

"We wanted to limit Blake's touches. That was part of the game plan. I thought Rodi did a great job executing that. We didn't tell him to steal so many of them, we just said deny him, make him work. Rodi's got a great sense of anticipation, how to get in passing lanes. I think that really threw off their timing, his activity."

On playoff atmosphere:

"Our guys attacked it. Sometimes when you're not used to these big games quote unquote you might be on your heels a little, but I felt like we were the more aggressive team. That kind of says we weren't afraid of the moment, that's for sure. I like how we attacked it. I like how we were the more aggressive team. Definitely a good sign for us if we have more of these games in the future."