Nets vs. Cavaliers: D'Angelo Russell, Rodions Kurucs, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On taking control in fourth quarter:

“I thought our defense was good all night. I think we did a pretty good job – they hit a few too many three’s – but for the most part, we defended. I think Caris (LeVert) had an important stretch there when we were struggling and couldn’t really score. He made some big plays, started to get downhill, and obviously, Spencer (Dinwiddie) too. Those two guys, I thought they turned it up. Our offense, we’re struggling. And we really needed those two guys tonight. I think they did a good job.”

On meaning for playoff push:

“Yeah, I think there was a moment in the fourth quarter where we were desperate. And even in the third, they had an eight-point lead I think. I’m glad we kept our cool though because you know, maybe last year or two years ago we would lose that lead, or the lead would go to 16 or 18. The fact that we kept our cool, weathered the storm and came back was important. We won that game without playing great.”

On Rodions Kurucs defending Kevin Love:

“Kevin Love is a heck of a player and we didn’t necessarily stop him. But, I think Rodi, for a rookie, in this situation – an important game – I thought he did a heck of a job. I love the stop he got from D’Angelo (Russell) when he ran out, and the lob from Spencer. Listen, he’s been a pleasant surprise. We sat him for a few games and he didn’t get flustered about that. He’s our starting four man and I felt like with those rebounds, it kind of helps us realize that he can play the four in this league. We were worried tonight with Kevin Love, his strength and all that. I think we held the floor pretty good with him and D.C. (DeMarre Carroll).”