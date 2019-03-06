Headline
Nets vs. Cavaliers: D'Angelo Russell, Rodions Kurucs, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 113-107 win over Cleveland
See what the Nets had to say after their 113-107 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
KENNY ATKINSON
On taking control in fourth quarter:
“I thought our defense was good all night. I think we did a pretty good job – they hit a few too many three’s – but for the most part, we defended. I think Caris (LeVert) had an important stretch there when we were struggling and couldn’t really score. He made some big plays, started to get downhill, and obviously, Spencer (Dinwiddie) too. Those two guys, I thought they turned it up. Our offense, we’re struggling. And we really needed those two guys tonight. I think they did a good job.”
On meaning for playoff push:
“Yeah, I think there was a moment in the fourth quarter where we were desperate. And even in the third, they had an eight-point lead I think. I’m glad we kept our cool though because you know, maybe last year or two years ago we would lose that lead, or the lead would go to 16 or 18. The fact that we kept our cool, weathered the storm and came back was important. We won that game without playing great.”
On Rodions Kurucs defending Kevin Love:
“Kevin Love is a heck of a player and we didn’t necessarily stop him. But, I think Rodi, for a rookie, in this situation – an important game – I thought he did a heck of a job. I love the stop he got from D’Angelo (Russell) when he ran out, and the lob from Spencer. Listen, he’s been a pleasant surprise. We sat him for a few games and he didn’t get flustered about that. He’s our starting four man and I felt like with those rebounds, it kind of helps us realize that he can play the four in this league. We were worried tonight with Kevin Love, his strength and all that. I think we held the floor pretty good with him and D.C. (DeMarre Carroll).”
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
On the fourth quarter:
“We needed stops. Teams get going like that. Any team in the league can get going. It’s hard to stop the bleeding without getting stops so we knew we had to get stops.”
On Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert:
"I don’t think anybody in the league can really stay in front of those two, so when they’re getting downhill making it easy for us on the offensive end, I think that makes everybody’s job easy.”
On getting drives when 3-pointers aren't falling:
“We’ve got great shooters over here as well, so when that’s not falling we’ve got guys as well that can get downhill and make plays and create fouls and make it easy so when we get in the bonus early then the shots start falling and stuff like that. I think it’s all complimentary.”
RODIONS KURUCS
On matching up with Kevin Love:
"That was tough – he’s heavy. Even in the practice before when we were going through plays, I already knew that it would be hard. In the game it turned out alright. I did my job – what coach wanted from me.”
On the win:
“I think it was a big win. We had lost three games in a row before (Monday), I think definitely we needed the second win in a row to just keep winning. Every win is important now.”
On how he defended Kevin Love:
“I had to set the screens for D-Lo (D'Angelo Russell). D-Lo had to make him work, not me. I just had to do a little job – set a screen-and-roll, that’s it.”