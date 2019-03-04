Headline
Nets vs. Mavericks: D'Angelo Russell, Rodions Kurucs, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 127-88 win over Dallas
See what the Nets had to say after their 127-88 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
KENNY ATKINSON
On getting back on track:
"I thought we defended much better, rebounding, one of our best defensive rebounding games of the year. Held them to one possession. And then we made shots, which we've been struggling to do a little bit. Nice when that thing goes in the basket. Helps our defense, helped out spirit. Good team win."
On D'Angelo Russell's passing:
"He's a master at reading defenses. They're a heavy shift team; in the pick and roll they come over strong. He's so good at finding those weak-side guys and throwing bullets without a lot of motion. It's really a knack he has. I thought that opened up our 3-point shooting."
On lineup changes:
"It's one game. I think we wanted to change something up, do something a little different. (Caris) coming off the bench or starting, he told me this morning, 'I really don't care coach ... as long as I get my minutes.' He got his minutes. Allen gives us a little more spacing out there. So you've got Allen and Joe, now you've got two shooters. I think that helps D'Angelo out. I think that helps our roll game. Then in that second unit now you've got Spencer and Caris who are downhill guys and we'll put two shooters with them. First look, I really liked it."
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
On getting a turnaround win:
"It felt great. I thought we competed. This is definitely a game for us to build off of. Coming into this one, we knew we had to get it. We know we've got a tough stretch coming up so we need all the confidence we can get."
On lineup changes:
"It was great. We trust coach's moves. At this point in the season, he makes plays, he makes calls, we've just got to go with it. I thought today, it was great. I think we may have figured out some type of recipe, just keeping guys going and everybody in attack mode."
On second unit:
"With that second unit, you've got five starters coming off the bench. That team could start and be their own team and be their own team and start and compete in this league, so I think that's where we can get advantages. A lot of teams don't have the personnel to do that, so it was a great move by coach."
RODIONS KURUCS
On playing 3 vs. 4:
"I mean, I play my game. I think it's just my game and my game never changes. You just play your game. Stick with your game and do the things you do well and keep doing them."
On direction from Kenny Atkinson:
"For me, the same thing. He said rebound the ball, bring us energy, 50-50 balls as always. Roles stay the same. Sometimes I'm starting, sometimes I'm starting from the bench. He just says always keep that energy bring to the team what you can do."
On Nets getting back in rhythm:
"It was great. It started on defense. We got big stops and they couldn't score on us. We made our shots and of course we brought that energy."