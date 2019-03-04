Nets vs. Mavericks: D'Angelo Russell, Rodions Kurucs, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On getting back on track:

"I thought we defended much better, rebounding, one of our best defensive rebounding games of the year. Held them to one possession. And then we made shots, which we've been struggling to do a little bit. Nice when that thing goes in the basket. Helps our defense, helped out spirit. Good team win."

On D'Angelo Russell's passing:

"He's a master at reading defenses. They're a heavy shift team; in the pick and roll they come over strong. He's so good at finding those weak-side guys and throwing bullets without a lot of motion. It's really a knack he has. I thought that opened up our 3-point shooting."

On lineup changes:

"It's one game. I think we wanted to change something up, do something a little different. (Caris) coming off the bench or starting, he told me this morning, 'I really don't care coach ... as long as I get my minutes.' He got his minutes. Allen gives us a little more spacing out there. So you've got Allen and Joe, now you've got two shooters. I think that helps D'Angelo out. I think that helps our roll game. Then in that second unit now you've got Spencer and Caris who are downhill guys and we'll put two shooters with them. First look, I really liked it."