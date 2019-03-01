Nets vs. Hornets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Allen Crabbe, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On Nets defense:

"What I've seen is 68 points we gave up two games in a row in the first half. That's really where it starts. It starts on the defensive end. I know we're gonna talk about lineups and guys coming back from injury, but we can do a much better job than that defensively. And again Washington was the same story; 68 two games in a row, that's not getting it done."

On Nets offense:

"We've got to find some solutions. We're out of sync right now. It's up to us to figure out what that looks like. Again, two games in a row where we're not sharp. Shot selections not great, ball movement not great. So definitely got to look at somethings. Obviously this late in the season we're not changing our offense but we'll try to find some ways to help the guys."

On one end of the court affecting the other:

"I think the real hard thing is when you're getting it out of the net all the time. When you're not getting stops and we're not getting any transition looks because the ball's going through the hoop too much. I think it starts there and then we're going to have to advance from there and figure out the offense but right now our defense is bleeding and we've got to stop the bleeding."