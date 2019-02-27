Nets vs. Wizards: Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

JOE HARRIS

On how Wizards pulled away:

“I think we got a little dejected. The energy felt down when they started to make a run in the third quarter. It seemed the harder that we tried, the worse that it got. We made a little run at it and then they started making some plays, they took advantage of our low energy. Tough to dig yourself out of it. But I thought the guys that went in at the end of the game did a good job of competing all the way through. Seeing Tahjere (McCall) go out there and compete, get a few buckets was awesome. Shabazz (Napier) played well. But, collectively it was not a good enough effort on everybody’s part tonight.”

On refocusing moving forward:

“We understand the importance of every game from here on out. We have a difficult one coming up with Charlotte, obviously on Friday. Follow it up with Miami on Saturday – both of those games are huge for us, given the situation record-wise, where the three of us are all at. You have to give it your best and take advantage of the home court that you have. Unfortunately we didn’t do that tonight.”

On if Nets overlooked Wizards:

“No, not necessarily. We obviously have a lot of respect for everybody that is over there. Even though they had lost four games in a row, Bradley (Beal) had been playing at an extremely high level, including tonight. A couple of their guys had been playing pretty well. To be honest, they just competed and played harder than we did and I think you saw it. They got all the 50-50 balls. It seemed like when we needed a stroke of luck, it was going in their direction. I think it just had a lot to do with them playing harder and having more energy.”