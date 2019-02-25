Headline
Nets vs. Spurs: Joe Harris, D'Angelo Russell, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 101-85 win over San Antonio
See what the Nets had to say after their 101-85 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
KENNY ATKINSON
On Nets defense:
"They're very good mid-range shooters, both of them (DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge). We kind of mixed it up with them. We gave them different looks in the pick and roll defense, but it was key shutting down their 3-point shooters. Patty (Mills), obviously, I thought we did a really good job on him. I thought we did a good job contesting their threes when they got on Bertans, especially in the pick and roll. It's something we're emphasizing, just better contest when they're coming off and shooting those threes. But again, overall good defensive performance."
On weak-side rebounding:
"It's huge. I think that was the messaging too, but it was the messaging against Charlotte and Portland and we didn't do a good job. We're going to keep hammering that message that if JA's gonna come over and protect the rim and Ed's gonna come over and protect the rim that we need that back-side rebounding. But there were multiple occasions where we had all of our guys in the paint. We circle rebound, keep them off, it's a big part of a good defensive performance because we're not giving them extra possessions."
On Russell's deep 3-pointer:
"He earned it. Some of my assistant coaches were going crazy, 'what the heck is he doing?' I do think with D'Lo you've got to give him some freedom. I think that's part of the reason he's flourished. He needs a certain amount of freedom. I think I know the tipping point where we've got to bring him back, but he's a creative player, plays well with freedom and a green light and that's kind of the thinking behind a shot like that."
JOE HARRIS
On D'Angelo Russell:
"When he's got it rolling like that you want him to continue to just be aggressive, continue to play with that confidence. That's what Kenny instills in all of us. The face that he feels confident enough to just play that way, you want that when you're a coach. Kenny instills that in all of us, just to play with freedom offensively, and when D'Lo gets it rolling it's one of those situations where you just try not to get in his way."
On his shot selection:
"It kind of hinges back on that point of (Kenny) just instilling a lot of confidence in each one of us. Obviously that goes for me as well. He wants you to be extremely aggressive. It's just not really I guess in my nature to force shots, I just take it as it flows and I got a lot of good looks tonight. Some games you're gonna have seven shots, some games you're gonna have 15, it just ebbs and flows with the game."
On Caris LeVert:
"Just a little bit of time for him to find his rhythm and you're starting to see it. We've been telling him just to keep being aggressive. For him, it's a rhythm thing. He's kind of coming back into it and I think he's getting more comfortable and you saw today he got it going a little bit."
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
On Nets taking 50 3-pointers:
"They were in a zone. When teams play zone it forces you to shoot threes, live and die by it. But you can also shoot yourself out of the game as well. Fortunately we were making shots and challenging them on the other end to make shots as well."
On Caris LeVert:
"I just keep staying on him about being positive. I remember coming back from injury last year and I was on myself and frustrated a little bit. We all know what he's capable of doing, so just trying to keep pushing that positive advice."
On deep 3-pointer, offensive freedom and Kenny Atkinson:
"Honestly I think Kenny does a great job of just putting me in the best position. Just in general. On the defensive end, offensive end. He challenges me. He doesn't let off. I think some coaches kind of give you a leash, you don't really earn it, you don't really work for it, you don't go through the storm to develop that. Since day one, I think we've had so many guys that have tried to earn that with Kenny and I feel like we've all risen to to the crop and I think the sky's the limit with that. He gives me that freedom, but I've worked for it. We've grown over the time that we've been together. It wasn't something that came easy."