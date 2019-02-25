Nets vs. Spurs: Joe Harris, D'Angelo Russell, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On Nets defense:

"They're very good mid-range shooters, both of them (DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge). We kind of mixed it up with them. We gave them different looks in the pick and roll defense, but it was key shutting down their 3-point shooters. Patty (Mills), obviously, I thought we did a really good job on him. I thought we did a good job contesting their threes when they got on Bertans, especially in the pick and roll. It's something we're emphasizing, just better contest when they're coming off and shooting those threes. But again, overall good defensive performance."

On weak-side rebounding:

"It's huge. I think that was the messaging too, but it was the messaging against Charlotte and Portland and we didn't do a good job. We're going to keep hammering that message that if JA's gonna come over and protect the rim and Ed's gonna come over and protect the rim that we need that back-side rebounding. But there were multiple occasions where we had all of our guys in the paint. We circle rebound, keep them off, it's a big part of a good defensive performance because we're not giving them extra possessions."

On Russell's deep 3-pointer:

"He earned it. Some of my assistant coaches were going crazy, 'what the heck is he doing?' I do think with D'Lo you've got to give him some freedom. I think that's part of the reason he's flourished. He needs a certain amount of freedom. I think I know the tipping point where we've got to bring him back, but he's a creative player, plays well with freedom and a green light and that's kind of the thinking behind a shot like that."