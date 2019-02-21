Nets vs. Trail Blazers: Ed Davis, Allen Crabbe, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the game:

“I think rebounding, I think physicality. I think they were the more physical team. I see 19 offensive rebounds we couldn’t corral. I think we did a decent job on (Damian) Lillard and (CJ) McCollum, just a tough time rebounding tonight. I said pregame that’s one of the things we’re focused on, so I’m disappointed there was no carryover from the emphasis at the All-Star break. So credit to Portland – I thought overall they were the more energetic, more physical team and deserved to win.”

On power forward position:

"It's definitely something we've got to look at. Definitely wasn't productive tonight on the offensive end. I thought we had some good looks. I thought TG had a bunch of great looks that didn't go in. Rondae struggled a little bit. I thought he was aggressive. We tried DC at the 4, then we went super small when we were down, so we're just going to have to figure that one out."

On 3-point shooting:

"Our No. 1 staple is getting to the rim, driving it and I think we're one, two, three in the league, top three in the league, so that's our first goal. Problem is we're giving up so many offensive rebounds we couldn't get out in transition. That's where you get a lot of layups and easy shots and open threes. I felt like we were always working against a set defense, but obviously we've got to shoot the ball better it's a big part of what we do."