Nets vs. Trail Blazers: Ed Davis, Allen Crabbe, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 113-99 loss to Portland
See what the Nets had to say after their 113-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.
KENNY ATKINSON
On the game:
“I think rebounding, I think physicality. I think they were the more physical team. I see 19 offensive rebounds we couldn’t corral. I think we did a decent job on (Damian) Lillard and (CJ) McCollum, just a tough time rebounding tonight. I said pregame that’s one of the things we’re focused on, so I’m disappointed there was no carryover from the emphasis at the All-Star break. So credit to Portland – I thought overall they were the more energetic, more physical team and deserved to win.”
On power forward position:
"It's definitely something we've got to look at. Definitely wasn't productive tonight on the offensive end. I thought we had some good looks. I thought TG had a bunch of great looks that didn't go in. Rondae struggled a little bit. I thought he was aggressive. We tried DC at the 4, then we went super small when we were down, so we're just going to have to figure that one out."
On 3-point shooting:
"Our No. 1 staple is getting to the rim, driving it and I think we're one, two, three in the league, top three in the league, so that's our first goal. Problem is we're giving up so many offensive rebounds we couldn't get out in transition. That's where you get a lot of layups and easy shots and open threes. I felt like we were always working against a set defense, but obviously we've got to shoot the ball better it's a big part of what we do."
ALLEN CRABBE
On shooting well since return:
"I'm just playing basketball, confident. Teammates find me within the flow of the offense. When I went out before I got injured, I felt like I was finding my rhythm, just told myself come back with the same mindset, stay aggressive out there and good things will happen."
On difference in game:
"Offensive rebounding. They got a lot of second-chance points, got a lot of offensive rebounds. It's hard to beat a team when you give up that many offensive rebounds and they get that many looks on the second chance side. Just got to give them credit. They outworked us tonight."
On team's rhythm and rotations:
"Just practice really. Just keep going back watching film, looking at things we can correct, things we can sharpen up a little bit on. Finally getting back to a full healthy roster, so just that rhythm, playing the regular lineups that we had in the beginning of the season. In due time it will come, so we're not worried about that. We know we have a lot of guys capable of doing good stuff for us each and every night."
ED DAVIS
On difference in game:
"They turned it up in the second half. Third quarter I think they outscored us, what 34-22? Got that lead and going into the fourth, they're a tough team. I think they only lost one game where they were losing going into the fourth quarter, so tough team to beat when they've got a lead."
On how he felt physically:
“I was kind of tired the first little stint I played, the first six minutes, but after that I kind of settled into the game and got more comfortable.”
On next game in Charlotte:
"It's the NBA. Win or lose you've got to forget the last game. We've got a big game for us against Charlotte Saturday. We've got to lock in, take care of our bodies tomorrow and be ready for them."