Nets vs. Nuggets: Shabazz Napier, Allen Crabbe, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 135-130 win over Denver
See what the Nets had to say after their 135-130 win over the Denver Nuggets.
KENNY ATKINSON
On passing last season's win total with 29:
“I think it’s a sign of real progress. It’s a sign that we’re a little ahead of schedule – I don’t want to get too excited because I look at the schedule for the rest of the year, but this was one of those games I looked at the schedule and said this is gonna be a tough one to get. But, I’m proud of the guys, proud of the organization. We’ve reached this victory mark this early – it’s a sign of real progress.”
On D'Angelo Russell:
“I’m learning to coach him better. I think he has a certain talent and I think you kind of have to give him a longer leash because he can get hot like that. I did take him out at one point – sometimes he gets a little carried away with his shot selection. But I think he’s earning that trust from his teammates, from the coaching staff because he understands how to get other guys involved too. He’s gotten Joe (Harris) involved and AC (Allen Crabbe) involved. He has a nice balance right now.”
On Nets bench celebrations:
“I think it’s great because we do notice the other – when it’s not animated, when the bench is down. I’ll tell you, our young guys are kind of leading it, like Theo’s (Pinson) somehow become the ringleader of the bench. Not only is he animated but he’s got a great sense of humor. He keeps the bench lively and in good spirits. And we have guys like Ed Davis, he likes to be there at the end of the game and he’s up there cheering. Even the guys that are injured – they’re up there cheering. I know I feel it as a coach and it lifts my spirit. I think it’s a pretty cool thing.”
SHABAZZ NAPIER
On second-quarter offense:
"I thought everybody started hitting on all cylinders. The addition of Joe Harris and AC coming back for us, it was great to have more weapons out there and I thought everybody was playing well, communicating. I thought the ball was moving quick. DC made a lot of great plays for us today."
On scoring being contagious:
"I think when you see a teammate make a shot and you see another guys make a shot you feel like the team is moving in the right way, especially at the defensive end talking I think the game comes easier for everybody. We made a couple plays that got the crowd excited. We kept pushing and pushing to get the victory."
On career high 11 assists:
"I try to be aggressive. I still felt like I was aggressive today. I just don't think I had the opportunities to come off the dribble, but I feel like I was aggressive and guys were making shots. When you have the addition of AC and Joe Harris in there I think it opens up the floor for a lot of those guys to make shots. It makes it a lot easier for everybody else."
ALLEN CRABBE
On first game back:
"It felt good. It felt good to be out there with the team again, just to get up and down the court in a real NBA game again. It felt good. I came back and we beat a tough contender from the West. I think that we played really good. Made them turn over the ball a few times, led to us getting some easy buckets and I think we sustained that. It was a good win. Closed the game out, like we should have."
On offensive breakout:
"I think we shared the ball. I think we had 36 assists tonight. When the ball moves like that, good things happen. They were trapping D'Angelo in the pick and roll. We kept hitting the big on the roll and either the big would finish at the rim or they would make a good decision kicking out to guys who were open. Guys made shots tonight, and that was big for us."
On beating Denver with one of NBA's best records:
"I think we all understand what we can do. We know that we can compete with any team. I think we're changing that perception about us ... everybody has an idea that we mean business. We never stop. We keep it going. We have a lot of guys that can do a lot of great things for us on the floor. It was a total team effort for us tonight. We'll just keep it rolling."