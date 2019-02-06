Nets vs. Nuggets: Shabazz Napier, Allen Crabbe, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On passing last season's win total with 29:

“I think it’s a sign of real progress. It’s a sign that we’re a little ahead of schedule – I don’t want to get too excited because I look at the schedule for the rest of the year, but this was one of those games I looked at the schedule and said this is gonna be a tough one to get. But, I’m proud of the guys, proud of the organization. We’ve reached this victory mark this early – it’s a sign of real progress.”

On D'Angelo Russell:

“I’m learning to coach him better. I think he has a certain talent and I think you kind of have to give him a longer leash because he can get hot like that. I did take him out at one point – sometimes he gets a little carried away with his shot selection. But I think he’s earning that trust from his teammates, from the coaching staff because he understands how to get other guys involved too. He’s gotten Joe (Harris) involved and AC (Allen Crabbe) involved. He has a nice balance right now.”

On Nets bench celebrations:

“I think it’s great because we do notice the other – when it’s not animated, when the bench is down. I’ll tell you, our young guys are kind of leading it, like Theo’s (Pinson) somehow become the ringleader of the bench. Not only is he animated but he’s got a great sense of humor. He keeps the bench lively and in good spirits. And we have guys like Ed Davis, he likes to be there at the end of the game and he’s up there cheering. Even the guys that are injured – they’re up there cheering. I know I feel it as a coach and it lifts my spirit. I think it’s a pretty cool thing.”