Nets vs. Bucks: D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Allen, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 113-94 loss to Milwaukee
See what the Nets had to say after their 113-94 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks..
KENNY ATKINSON
On Milwaukee's defense:
“They are really tough to score on. They have really good rim protection and I thought their defense was outstanding. We struggled to shoot and had trouble scoring the ball. Big credit to their defense.”
On offensive struggles:
“It’s a part of the NBA. I think we are going through a tough stretch. We obviously have some guys out and some guys back and are mixing and matching. I like what we do offensively. Sure we can move it better, but it’s tough when you’re not making shots. When we are driving it into a crowd, we have to keep the defense honest from the perimeter. It’s tough to go 5-for-42 from three. We have to figure out how to make the defense pay for crowding the paint.”
On upcoming schedule and managing rest:
“We’ve been finding ways. I think we have good strategies in place until we get everybody back healthy. Everybody’s tired right around the All-Star break. We just have to recoup. We will have a little practice tomorrow and get ready for Denver on Wednesday.”
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
On how Bucks made things difficult:
“They’ve got a lot of size. They’re an active team. Like I said, they’ve got a lot of size and they play at a really fast pace.”
On how it would help to get LeVert and Crabbe back:
“A lot. A lot. A lot. It’s forcing Coach to really go deep in the bench, but you get that caliber of guys back and you’re at another level, so the sooner the better.”
On affect of fatigue close to All-Star break:
“Honestly, I think we’re at the position where we can take advantage of that. From the outside looking in, that’s what teams kind of do. I think we have a group that’s really trying to take advantage of teams kind of taking that night off or being fatigued. I think we do a good job of staying in that type of shape and not letting fatigue be an excuse for us.”
JARRETT ALLEN
On how Bucks made things difficult:
“It just seemed like everything we did, they had a plan for it. They played their butts off defensively.”
On fighting through offensive struggles:
“I think it’s like when we were going through that losing streak, just sticking to our game, sticking to our principles and get through it.”
On playing without Spencer:
“Just Spencer driving to the rim. Just Spencer being able to create space. Just him all around.”