Nets vs. Bucks: D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Allen, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On Milwaukee's defense:

“They are really tough to score on. They have really good rim protection and I thought their defense was outstanding. We struggled to shoot and had trouble scoring the ball. Big credit to their defense.”

On offensive struggles:

“It’s a part of the NBA. I think we are going through a tough stretch. We obviously have some guys out and some guys back and are mixing and matching. I like what we do offensively. Sure we can move it better, but it’s tough when you’re not making shots. When we are driving it into a crowd, we have to keep the defense honest from the perimeter. It’s tough to go 5-for-42 from three. We have to figure out how to make the defense pay for crowding the paint.”

On upcoming schedule and managing rest:

“We’ve been finding ways. I think we have good strategies in place until we get everybody back healthy. Everybody’s tired right around the All-Star break. We just have to recoup. We will have a little practice tomorrow and get ready for Denver on Wednesday.”