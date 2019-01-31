Headline
Nets vs. Spurs: D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Allen, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 117-114 loss to the Spurs
See what the Nets had to say after their 117-114 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
KENNY ATKINSON
On the final minutes:
"We competed, we fought. I think the free throws – they made their free throws and we didn’t. You’ve got to make your free throws on the road. Then, I thought we broke down in transition a couple of times, a couple of key possessions where we didn’t run back and we didn’t get matched up. They made us pay."
On zone defense:
"Well, it’s because we were missing. When we missed, we went back in man-to-man. Off makes, we’re in zone. We missed and they ran out and that’s kind of how they got downhill on us. I do think that zone was effective after makes. It kept them in front of us a little bit. They move around, they’re fast, they drive the ball."
On final shot:
"Pop went zone. It was a good move by him. We obviously had a man-to-man play, so good job by him. Shabazz went for it. He took the shot and it didn’t go our way."
JARRETT ALLEN
On competing against LaMarcus Aldridge:
"The lower he catches it, the better opportunity he has to score. So I was able to push him out and have a better chance. And then just try to get him to shoot more jump shots, because that right hand hook of his he can make it."
On positives from game:
"We still played good on offense. We still did a good job on defense because they're a really talented offensive team. They have a lot of options to go to."
On close games:
"We're human, we're not perfect. We can't make everything go exactly how we want it. But still at the end of the day we still have to execute how we need."
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
On the difference in fourth quarter:
"We kind of put ourselves in a tough position to win that game. Shots not falling, one thing, but fouls down the stretch. We gave the refs an opportunity to, I don't know, we put ourselves in a tough position but the refs capitalized on it. Goaltending, fouls, stupid fouls on our end. It's hard to win games like that."
On quality of performance:
"We gave ourselves a chance. It's hard to win in this league, especially against teams that have a good veteran group, well-coached. They're not going to beat themselves. When you go to an away game, you've got to come with your hard hat on and be ready to take that away."
On Spurs defense:
"They come with different schemes. Pop's a legend. He's going to mix it up, throw something that you haven't seen before. A few times I felt like I was in the lane and I could see the rim and then it wasn't there. They rotated well and got their hands on a lot of balls. They forced us to pass it. We didn't make the shots that we were supposed to make or that we usually make to give ourselves a little bit of cushion."