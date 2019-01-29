Nets vs. Bulls: D'Angelo Russell, Shabazz Napier, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

SHABAZZ NAPIER

On getting going offensively after slow start:

"What coach told us at halftime was that we've got to keep being aggressive. Shots will fall. A lot of our shots were going in and out and coming off a back-to-back, sometimes your legs aren't with you. So we needed a half to kind of get ourselves going, especially myself, and I think we did a better job defensively in the second half as well. We did a lot of good communicating, made a lot of stops and offensively we started rolling."

On his role:

"Just a spark. Whatever it may be. I understand my role and I understand that defensively I've got to be able to put pressure on the ball, I've got to be able to score the ball. Whatever the coach needs at that time. I watch the game when I'm on the bench and I try to figure out what the team needs, whether it's offensivley or defensively and I try to do my best out there."

On consistent strong third quarters:

"I think once again Ed Davis, Jared Dudley, when we get in here, a lot of times before coach comes, we ask Jared Dudley, Ed Davis, those guys, DeMarre Carroll, what do they see? Most of the time, they're right. We try to go out there and do a better job of things we didn't do in the first half. Credit to those guys, credit to the coaches putting us in better situations in the first half."