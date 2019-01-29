Headline
Nets vs. Bulls: D'Angelo Russell, Shabazz Napier, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 122-117 win over the Bulls
See what the Nets had to say after their 122-117 win over the Chicago Bulls.
KENNY ATKINSON
On grinding out the win:
“Guys are saying in the locker room – grinding it out, we’re keeping our head above water. Toward the All- Star break, everybody’s fatigued. They’re fatigued, we’re fatigued. We just found a way. It wasn’t pretty at all. I thought our defense was good. We obviously did not shoot the ball well tonight, but credit to their defense. I thought their defense was really good.”
On importance of win:
“Really big, especially with the schedule we have coming up. We have to take advantage of these home games at Barclays. You look back at the end of the season and say that was a big win, so we knew it was important. Guys did a good job closing it out. I thought D’Angelo (Russell) really managed the game well at the end of the game. They’re double teaming him, he’s getting it out, he’s making the right play – really good. Shabazz (Napier), supporting cast – good job.”
On matching last season's win total of 28:
“That’s good to hear. I didn’t know that. I think that says we’re ahead of schedule, so happy about that, happy for our guys, happy for our organization. I think it’s a good accomplishment so far. We obviously want more.”
SHABAZZ NAPIER
On getting going offensively after slow start:
"What coach told us at halftime was that we've got to keep being aggressive. Shots will fall. A lot of our shots were going in and out and coming off a back-to-back, sometimes your legs aren't with you. So we needed a half to kind of get ourselves going, especially myself, and I think we did a better job defensively in the second half as well. We did a lot of good communicating, made a lot of stops and offensively we started rolling."
On his role:
"Just a spark. Whatever it may be. I understand my role and I understand that defensively I've got to be able to put pressure on the ball, I've got to be able to score the ball. Whatever the coach needs at that time. I watch the game when I'm on the bench and I try to figure out what the team needs, whether it's offensivley or defensively and I try to do my best out there."
On consistent strong third quarters:
"I think once again Ed Davis, Jared Dudley, when we get in here, a lot of times before coach comes, we ask Jared Dudley, Ed Davis, those guys, DeMarre Carroll, what do they see? Most of the time, they're right. We try to go out there and do a better job of things we didn't do in the first half. Credit to those guys, credit to the coaches putting us in better situations in the first half."
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
On late-game scenarios:
"Every game's going to be different at the end of the game, so you've just got to be prepared. I think the more we struggle in those situations the better we get just from being in the situation. It's almost like being a rookie and comparing your first year to your third and fourth year. We've got guys that are growing every game, so that's helping us too."
On reaching 28 wins:
"Just keep going man. We're past last year so not sure we're really looking back that way, but that's definitely a good milestone to smile on or what not, but we're not really done or satisfied."
On Kenny Atkinson:
"I give him a lot of credit for the teaching moments. I feel like my knowledge and IQ has really rose to another level just from learning from my mistakes and him breaking it down, us dissecting film together and the whole coaching staff getting guys up to par where they need to be. Everybody has that coach that's in their ear and trying to help their development. All the coaches are really good at that. I give him a lot of credit for just the knowledge that we're learning and the mistakes, we're learning from those mistakes."