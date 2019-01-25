Nets vs Knicks: Ed Davis, Shabazz Napier, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On depth and bench play:

"I think it's a sign of a good program when you can plug guys in that haven't been playing or have been in the G League and they can still produce at an NBA level. I'm not sure we've had that in the past, but I feel like right now we can plug guys in. We can go 15 deep and we trust them. Theo is a great example that did a heck of a job."

On Ed Davis:

"I thought Ed was a difference-maker. His physicality, his reads out of the pick and roll, they were blitzing the pick and roll. You've got to hit the big guy. D'Angelo did an unbelievable job, didn't force stuff, got it out of there. Ed made great reads. He looked like a point guard out there. His toughness, his physicality has helped us so much this year."

On avoiding trapping defense:

"I think we did a much better job in the second half. First of all, it's pace first. Let's get it up before they can trap us. And then when they did trap us I think in the first half we were always trying to hit the big guy. In the second half we got it out to anybody. It's just getting it out of that blitz. I thought D'Angelo for the most part did a great job. It's like a blitz in the NFL, when they blitz the quarterback you've got to get rid of it quick or hand it off and that's what he did tonight."