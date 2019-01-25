Headline
Nets vs Knicks: Ed Davis, Shabazz Napier, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 109-99 win over the Knicks
KENNY ATKINSON
On depth and bench play:
"I think it's a sign of a good program when you can plug guys in that haven't been playing or have been in the G League and they can still produce at an NBA level. I'm not sure we've had that in the past, but I feel like right now we can plug guys in. We can go 15 deep and we trust them. Theo is a great example that did a heck of a job."
On Ed Davis:
"I thought Ed was a difference-maker. His physicality, his reads out of the pick and roll, they were blitzing the pick and roll. You've got to hit the big guy. D'Angelo did an unbelievable job, didn't force stuff, got it out of there. Ed made great reads. He looked like a point guard out there. His toughness, his physicality has helped us so much this year."
On avoiding trapping defense:
"I think we did a much better job in the second half. First of all, it's pace first. Let's get it up before they can trap us. And then when they did trap us I think in the first half we were always trying to hit the big guy. In the second half we got it out to anybody. It's just getting it out of that blitz. I thought D'Angelo for the most part did a great job. It's like a blitz in the NFL, when they blitz the quarterback you've got to get rid of it quick or hand it off and that's what he did tonight."
ED DAVIS
On Shabazz Napier:
"No matter what, you put Shabazz out there, five minutes, 10 minutes, 15, he's going to be ready. If you don't play him, he's at practice the next day ready to go. He's one of the hardest working guys that I've played with. He's a dog out there."
On Theo Pinson:
"He played a hell of a game. It's so tough not playing with a group of guys, getting thrown in the fire, come in, team's down and not playing well. Everything is stacked up against you. He beat the odds and I'm happy for him."
On bench mission:
"A mission of trying to change the game. We're hungry for wins and headed to All-Star it's about just racking up as many wins as possible. That's what we need to do and we're going to start to get some guys back and then we'll be ready to roll."
SHABAZZ NAPIER
On chemistry with Ed Davis:
“I’ve been playing with Ed (Davis) for three years now. On and off the court he’s been a tremendous help for myself and I think the chemistry, being together with somebody for three years – you build something. I think today we were able to contribute in a lot of ways.”
On Ed Davis:
"At the end of the day, you're going to need somebody to rebound. No one makes all their shots, so you need somebody that's going to be in there, be a junkyard dog, who's going to fight for every rebound. He gets unappreciated a lot, but I think games like this you start to realize why he is so pivotal. You're going to need him in the toughest moments and I think today he did a great job."
On team's overall feeling:
"We're excited, but kind of greedy. We want to continue to get better, want to continue to get more wins. We're going to take it day by day though, we understand this is a process that we've been developing since the start of training camp and we want to continue that."