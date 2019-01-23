Nets vs. Magic: D'Angelo Russell, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On confidence in close games:

"That's a belief. It's more of a belief and confidence. Even though we weren't playing great, at the end of the game we were locked in. Big growth from the beginning of the season."

On Dinwiddie and Russell combination:

"I see more of a meshing of a meshing. More and more every time. I know advanced stuff says they don't play well together, but they're going to be in at the end of the game. They're two of our top players. Having multiple ball-handlers like that is huge. They really know how to play off of each other now. Especially the plays we run at the end of the game, they're looking out for each other. D'Angelo called a play for Spencer with under two minutes there. It was a big play. That's the kind of altruism we have right now."

On D'Angelo Russell passing:

"I'm really proud. I think his turnovers have gone down. He's still finding guys, but turnover rate is decreasing. But listen, I think I've said that from the beginning. That's his elite skill. I'm thrilled. From the beginning, we said, 'you're a point guard. You're a point guard.' We just made it clear. You're not an off-guard, you're not a 3-man. You're a point guard. You have great vision. You're a great passer. But I think he's finding the balance now between scoring and finding guys."