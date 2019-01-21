Headline
Nets vs. Kings: DeMarre Carroll, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 123-94 win over Sacramento
See what the Nets had to say after their 123-94 win over the Sacramento Kings.
KENNY ATKINSON
On second-half defense:
"It was transition defense. I thought they annihilated us in the first half with their transition buckets. We couldn't get matched up. They were coming at you so fast, even off dead balls, makes. This is one of the most transition offense teams I've seen. They're fast and we had real trouble with it. We showed some clips, we talked about it, We said run back, it doesn't matter your matchup, just pick up anybody. It's a little bit like a pick-up game. You have to find somebody, you have to play them and the guys did a much better job in the second of at least limiting their transitions."
On D'Angelo Russell:
"Those pull-up threes are something. Those are Harden-esque. They switch, and he gives a couple moves, couple dribbles and punishes the switch with the pull-up three. And then I thought, later, he mixed in the drive against the switches. So, to me, that was a growth area for him, handling switches better. But if he keeps making that pull-up three, it's going to be tough to keep him in front. Impressive, impressive shots he hit tonight."
On team attitude:
JOE HARRIS
On team confidence:
"I think just collectively the confidence is very high with this team. We feel good regardless of what scenario we're in. Especially these last couple of games that we've been in. We didn't lead for most of that game against Orlando, but we still had a lot of confidence that we were going to win. Same thing with Houston. We don't really ebb and flow a lot. We just understand we've got to be even-keeled, and a lot of that kind of goes back to the leadership on this team. Our veteran leaders are never too high, too low. Everything is about the same line, just very steady all the time."
On second half:
We thought they had too many transition opportunities. We just felt confident that if we got them playing against a set defense it was going to be tough for them to score. That was the focus. You could probably tell, we weren't crashing nearly as much on the offensive end. Obviously we were hitting some shots, it makes it a little easier to get back in transition defense. Even when we were missing, guys were getting back and then they were having to go against a set defense."
On D'Angelo Russell:
"I think you're just seeing him playing with a lot of confidence right now. Everything that we do offensively, he is the lifeblood of us. Everything flows through him. He does a really good job of dictating the pace, getting guys in rhythm and just doing a really good job on every level. He does a really good job facilitating for others and himself. Obviously we are really lucky to have a player of his caliber on our team."
DEMARRE CARROLL
On slowing Sacramento:
"Coach just told us we needed to start getting back more instead of crashing the glass. We just let Ed do his thing, crash the glass, but everybody else was getting back and stopping the ball. It was a small adjustment, but it was a big adjustment in the end."
On team improvement:
"I always go back to the summer. So many guys putting in so much work. Guys who didn't even have to be here were here. I truly believe hard work is a talent. If you work hard it will eventually pay off and it's paying off sooner rather than later."
On week of home games:
"As a veteran, I'm going to say take it one game at a time. Because I feel like, look ahead, that's when you always lose those easy games. So we're going take it one game at a time. We beat Sacramento tonight. We're going to get our next opponent tomorrow. But we can't look ahead. That's why, like I said, us veteran guys, we've got to let these young guys know, you can'tcount your eggs before they hatch."