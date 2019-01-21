Nets vs. Kings: DeMarre Carroll, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On second-half defense:

"It was transition defense. I thought they annihilated us in the first half with their transition buckets. We couldn't get matched up. They were coming at you so fast, even off dead balls, makes. This is one of the most transition offense teams I've seen. They're fast and we had real trouble with it. We showed some clips, we talked about it, We said run back, it doesn't matter your matchup, just pick up anybody. It's a little bit like a pick-up game. You have to find somebody, you have to play them and the guys did a much better job in the second of at least limiting their transitions."

On D'Angelo Russell:

"Those pull-up threes are something. Those are Harden-esque. They switch, and he gives a couple moves, couple dribbles and punishes the switch with the pull-up three. And then I thought, later, he mixed in the drive against the switches. So, to me, that was a growth area for him, handling switches better. But if he keeps making that pull-up three, it's going to be tough to keep him in front. Impressive, impressive shots he hit tonight."

On team attitude:

"Those pull-up threes are something. Those are Harden-esque. They switch, and he gives a couple moves, couple dribbles and punishes the switch with the pull-up three. And then I thought, later, he mixed in the drive against the switches. So, to me, that was a growth area for him, handling switches better. But if he keeps making that pull-up three, it's going to be tough to keep him in front. Impressive, impressive shots he hit tonight."