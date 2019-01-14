Nets vs. Celtics: Jarrett Allen, D'Angelo Russell, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On defense:

"So many guys contributed defensively. I thought Jarrett Allen was fantastic just overall, his whole game was fantastic. He's like our goalie back there. He protects the rim, he's all over the place, we ask him to be in pick and roll defense, we ask him to protect the rim. I just think he was monumental. And I thought Rodi was all over the place. Lot of guys contributed defensively."

On winning despite injuries:

"I you'd have told me we'd be in this position without those guys, I would say no way. And that's no discredit to anybody. I do think we're deeper. But missing, you can argue, three starters, missing those guys and we're still, even a win like tonight, it makes it kind of more special that we're doing it with some really key, key players out and starters. It makes it extra special."

On Boston rematch after loss last week:

"I watched our last game against them in Boston and I know it seemed like kind of a blowout, but I really thought, No. 1, they made a lot of tough shots on us in Boston and I thought we had a lot of good looks. So that gave me personally a lot of confidence coming into this. Man, if they don't make as many tough shots, I think we'll have a chance. Not saying we played great there, but that it was a lot better than I thought. So I think that gave us confidence coming in here tonight, especially at home, home crowd was great, we had a chance at this one."