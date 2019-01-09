Nets vs. Hawks: Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On slowing down Atlanta offense:

"First of all, no easy games in the NBA, that's for sure. They blitzed us in the first quarter. I think a lot of that was them and some of it was us. And 38 points in the first quarter, it's like you're playing with fire when you dig a hole like that. Then I think 19 points in the second quarter we gave up and then 43 points in the second half, so we turned our defense around. I think the zone helped us, just got them out of rhythm a little bit, wasn't our main kind of slice, but it was helpful. I thought it got them out of rhythm a little bit, helped us."

On coming back for the win:

"We've got a good group. I hate repeating this but I don't think we win that game last year or the year before. I thought we really locked down, showed a lot of maturity. Sometimes I think when that happens, when you give up 38 points, you go haywire and I thought we did go a little haywire quite honestly. We took some bad shots. We were all out of sorts and then I thought Ed Davis and that group came in and Treveon Graham and those guys gave us some stability. DeMarre too. I thought Jared was good. I thought the bench helped us."

On bench play:

"It's huge. I think it's a difference-maker from, like I said, from last season. Between Shabazz and Ed and DeMarre, we've got a bench that we can count on. We've got experience, so big plus. I think it's a big reason why we've improved."