Nets vs. Celtics: Spencer Dinwiddie, Rodions Kurucs, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On limited roster due to injuries:

"I just give them all the credit. I don't think it's a question of, we have 10 guys. That's enough to play in this league. We have 10 NBA players. We just didn't play well enough. I don't think it was a matter of bodies."

On scoring drought in first half:

"I think they're really good defensively. I did think we had some good looks from three and they didn't go down. So the combination of them shooting really well, us not shooting the ball well. But on these nights, you say we should have drove it more, should have gotten to the rim more. If we made the threes, we'd probably say something different. But I think we could have done a better job getting to the rim."

On turnovers:

"That was kind of the old Nets. That was a big problem of ours last year and the beginning of this year, so we've done a good job with that. I would say their pressure. Al's elite. Their bigs are up in pick and roll and they're swiping and they're active and they pull over on the weak side. They obviously have elite athletes. So they put a ton of pressure on your ball-handlers."