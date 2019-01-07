Headline
Nets vs. Celtics: Spencer Dinwiddie, Rodions Kurucs, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
KENNY ATKINSON
On limited roster due to injuries:
"I just give them all the credit. I don't think it's a question of, we have 10 guys. That's enough to play in this league. We have 10 NBA players. We just didn't play well enough. I don't think it was a matter of bodies."
On scoring drought in first half:
"I think they're really good defensively. I did think we had some good looks from three and they didn't go down. So the combination of them shooting really well, us not shooting the ball well. But on these nights, you say we should have drove it more, should have gotten to the rim more. If we made the threes, we'd probably say something different. But I think we could have done a better job getting to the rim."
On turnovers:
"That was kind of the old Nets. That was a big problem of ours last year and the beginning of this year, so we've done a good job with that. I would say their pressure. Al's elite. Their bigs are up in pick and roll and they're swiping and they're active and they pull over on the weak side. They obviously have elite athletes. So they put a ton of pressure on your ball-handlers."
SPENCER DINWIDDIE
On the road trip:
"Obviously any time you go 2-1 on what's supposed to be a really tough road trip it's definitely good. Obviously we would have liked to get this game as well. We believe in our guys and our capability to do so, but 2-1 is solid for sure."
On staying in playoff position:
"I think we've just got to take it game by game. Our focus right now is to beat Atlanta. That's how we got here. To shift it now and try to take a, I guess, holistic outlook, 'hey, if we win five out of our next seven, then we'll be in the playoffs,' I don't think that does us justice. Just get one percent better everyday, take each game a game at a time, and beat Atlanta."
On tough shooting night for team:
"Hindsight, maybe we could have driven some more. Obviously we would have loved to make some of those looks. I'm sure all of them weren't bad. I haven't watched the film obviously. Give credit to their defense as well. I'm sure some of them they also made us rush or made us miss."
RODIONS KURUCS
On career high 5 3-pointers:
"I don't know, I just went there and shoot it. That's what coaches told me, just go there, don't think about it, just shoot the ball. That's it."
On being in starting lineup:
"It's good. It's nice to have the spot on the team, the role. I'm just doing my thing every day, trying to be more confident and getting into my rhythm."
On team turnovers:
"They have a good defense, but I think that's just us. We just turned the ball over too much. We had some bad passes in the third quarter where we need to score more and take care of the ball, because it was a close game."