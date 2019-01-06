Headline
Nets vs. Bulls: D'Angelo Russell, DeMarre Carroll, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 117-100 win over Chicago
See what the Nets had to say after their 117-100 win over the Chicago Bulls.
KENNY ATKINSON
On Russell, Dinwiddie, Napier playing together:
"We have so much speed. What I'm surprised about is how seamless it is. No one's, you'd think you'd have three guards running back to try to get the ball, 'listen, I'm the point guard.' That's kind of our ideal scenario, where we have multiple ball-handlers and they can play different positions. They've kind of embraced that and they seem like they're enjoying it. It's been good for us."
On controlling games:
"I think we've kind of reached -- it's not the apex -- but we're getting close to reaching the principles and the ideal type of basketball we want to play. That takes time. We've been at it a long time. Myself, almost three seasons. I sat back in my seat today because it was running by itself and they knew what to do and they were talking. That's the ideal scenario for a coach."
On improving consistency:
"Much better and much more consistent. We're getting contributions from guys with a couple guys out. DeMarre's really coming back to life and had a huge game tonight. Shabazz, excellent, so we're getting contributions from everybody. I think that's important. Listen, those are two guys that have done, they've done a lot in this league. So, glad I have them on our roster."
DEMARRE CARROLL
On improving play:
"I think the biggest thing is just my body finally caught up with my game. Just putting in the work. Just keep pushing through. It's a process, but at the end of the day my teammates, coaching staff, especially J.O, Jordan (Ott), one of our assistant coaches, he really helped me. He helped me day-in, day-out, sending me messages, sending me videos, just doing little things for me. My hat goes off to Jordan, because I don't think I'd be here without him."
On playing with three-guard lineup:
"Maybe because I'm playing the 4 now. I think he finally trusts me a the 4 a little bit, so he throws me out there with those guys because I can space the floor and I can also try to get down there and at least bang with them a little bit. But at the end of the day, it's just about the trust factor, and I feel like Kenny finally trusts me at the 4 a little bit."
On growing consistency:
"I think just doing it on the defensive end. We're going to make or miss shots. We can't worry about that. I think that's everybody's put that out of our head. Even coach, he continues to keep telling us to keep shooting, shooting, no matter if you make or miss. Just take good shots. We've got to do it on the defensive end and I think that's what we're doing collectively."
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
On road wins:
"On the road, you just want to take care of business. You give teams a chance at home, they come through. They've got the crowd on their side. They're at home, so they have that advantage. You're on the road, it's just you out there. It's just you and your team, so you've got to take care of business early."
On looking at standings:
"I don't. You tell me so I don't really have to look. You said we're seventh? I know we got Boston tomorrow. That's all I really know. So, I mean, it's good to hear, it's good to talk about. Got a lot of games left."
On growing confidences:
"We've been playing at a good level. Just keep building on it. Taking care of what we're supposed to take care of and giving ourselves a chance when the numbers aren't in our favor. Our confidence is high, so I don't think anybody can tell us anything else."