Nets vs. Bulls: D'Angelo Russell, DeMarre Carroll, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On Russell, Dinwiddie, Napier playing together:

"We have so much speed. What I'm surprised about is how seamless it is. No one's, you'd think you'd have three guards running back to try to get the ball, 'listen, I'm the point guard.' That's kind of our ideal scenario, where we have multiple ball-handlers and they can play different positions. They've kind of embraced that and they seem like they're enjoying it. It's been good for us."

On controlling games:

"I think we've kind of reached -- it's not the apex -- but we're getting close to reaching the principles and the ideal type of basketball we want to play. That takes time. We've been at it a long time. Myself, almost three seasons. I sat back in my seat today because it was running by itself and they knew what to do and they were talking. That's the ideal scenario for a coach."

On improving consistency:

"Much better and much more consistent. We're getting contributions from guys with a couple guys out. DeMarre's really coming back to life and had a huge game tonight. Shabazz, excellent, so we're getting contributions from everybody. I think that's important. Listen, those are two guys that have done, they've done a lot in this league. So, glad I have them on our roster."