Nets vs. Grizzlies: D'Angelo Russell, Joe Harris and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

"Defense, defense, defense. I thought we were outstanding defensively. I said it before the game that was gonna be the key, slowing them down. I thought it was an excellent defensive performance. Everybody contributed. I thought everybody that got on the court; Shabazz, DeMarre, Ed. Our bench was really good again."

I think we've taken a step. I still think it's too early. I still think, let's have this conversation, I'm thinking of that 18-day road trip we have. I have the fear of the NBA schedule. Let's just continue to take them one at a time and improve. It would be good to get greedy and get the Chicago game."

"Huge for us. Great timing that he's trending towards being the DeMarre of last year. I think after his injury, the surgery, this is probably the timeline that's right for his age and how long it takes to get back. Credit to him. He put in extra work, a lot of extra work with our performance team and getting back and he's starting to reap the benefits."