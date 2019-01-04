Headline
Nets vs. Grizzlies: D'Angelo Russell, Joe Harris and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 109-100 win over Memphis
See what the Nets had to say after their 109-100 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
KENNY ATKINSON
On keys to win:
"Defense, defense, defense. I thought we were outstanding defensively. I said it before the game that was gonna be the key, slowing them down. I thought it was an excellent defensive performance. Everybody contributed. I thought everybody that got on the court; Shabazz, DeMarre, Ed. Our bench was really good again."
On dream progress:
I think we've taken a step. I still think it's too early. I still think, let's have this conversation, I'm thinking of that 18-day road trip we have. I have the fear of the NBA schedule. Let's just continue to take them one at a time and improve. It would be good to get greedy and get the Chicago game."
On DeMarre Carrolls:
"Huge for us. Great timing that he's trending towards being the DeMarre of last year. I think after his injury, the surgery, this is probably the timeline that's right for his age and how long it takes to get back. Credit to him. He put in extra work, a lot of extra work with our performance team and getting back and he's starting to reap the benefits."
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
On beating Memphis:
"We owed them. I feel like we gave it away to them last time. Good to learn from it and not do it this time. Great to get a win on the start of a road trip."
On back-to-back 20/10 games:
my teammates. They're making shots, they're in position. Coach is calling great plays to get for us to get that type of advantage. End of the game it says I have those points, but I really give the credit to my teammates."
On team progress:
"One game at a time. That's it. We keep saying one game at time. We got this one. Enjoy it tonight. Recover and look forward to the next one tomorrow. Just got to keep going."
JOE HARRIS
On point guards:
"They were huge. They're big for us every night. They're the quarterback out there, facilitating, sort of dictating the rhythm and the pace of the game, really everything we do offensively flows through them. Spencer, Shabazz, D'Angelo, they've all been exceptional here for us, honestly most of the season, but especially here as of late."
On starting road trip with win:
"It's huge. We're playing against obviously a playoff caliber team. A team that's beaten some quality teams, has a great record, tough to beat at home, and so for us to come in here and get a win, it's huge. Huge momentum on this road trip. Now we've got to play another solid team Chicago is no slouch. Obviously their record is not great. But they play hard as heck. They're great defensively. They have a lot of really good, young talent."
On team progress:
"I think just across the board we're more talented. We have obviously more depth. We're even a little short-handed now. We're missing Allen and Caris, but just our depth across the board. We added TG tonight, which is huge. We just have a lot of guys that are capable, that are pros. They're able to come in any moment that you ask them. Shabazz comes in, you don't miss a beat. D'Angelo's been great for us, Spencer's obviously been great for us. Everybody across the board. Obviously a collective effort. It's pretty simple, just that we have those pieces in comparison to previous years."