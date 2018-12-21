Headline
Nets vs. Pacers: Joe Harris and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 114-106 loss to Indiana
See what the Nets had to say after their 114-106 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
KENNY ATKINSON
On defense against Indiana:
"We could never really stop them. We didn't stop them all night. I think we got in a big hole, 37-point first quarter and then fourth quarter we couldn't stop them either. We tried some different things. We tried mucking up the game a little, some different defenses, and never found that key to stopping them."
On Victor Oladipo and the final minutes:
"We missed some key free throws. That was big. Oladipo got hot. He just made some great shots. He had the lefty dunk. We had a little bit of a breakdown. Then he hits a mid-range or two. We tried to mix in some zone just to give him a different look, but he had it going and he closed out the game."
On Indiana as a toughness measuring stick:
"Not there yet. That's a proven playoff team. Tough group of guys. I really don't think we deserved this one. We fought and we were in it and we had a chance but they were the better team. It's just clear. But good measuring stick. That's the type of tenacity and physicality where we need to get to to get to another level."
On third quarter comeback:
"We could've folded. Especially after the 37-point first quarter. They completely dominated us. We kept scratching and clawing. Yes, that is a positive."
JOE HARRIS
On the loss:
"Although it did come down to the end, I think we dug ourselves a hole early on and we were just kind of climbing back over the course of the game. Obviously, we had the lead, we were up by four at one point and then let it slip again, but you can't give up 37 in the first, and you just can't dig yourself a hole early like that. Especially when you're trying to set the tone defensively, it's difficult when things are comfortable for them and they're in a rhythm."
On defensive adjustments:
"We started mixing up the defensive coverage. Started playing zone a little bit. Obviously, you don't want to have to get to that point. If you're playing zone, something is definitely not working. Although we did do a good job messing up their rhythm a little bit, we don't want to have to get to that point."
On 3-point shooting (7 for 8) in third quarter:
"We just talked about moving hard. We thought the cuts were lazy early on. They were definitely the more aggressive team on both ends of the ball, especially defensively. They were up in us, forcing guys over the top of screens, just kind of beating you to spots, so we talked about cutting harder and just setting better screens. Third quarter we did a better job of that."
On Kenny Atkinson:
"To a man, you talk to everybody in this locker room, we all have a lot of respect for Kenny because he holds everybody to the same standard. He's tough on everybody, 1 through 15. He's tough on the ballboys, he's tough on the assistant coaches, he's tough on everybody. He's just a tough, tough guy. He has a level of respect in this locker room. We all know that he has our back, but obviously he showed it tonight, the passion. He got fired up for us."