Nets vs. Pacers: Joe Harris and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On defense against Indiana:

"We could never really stop them. We didn't stop them all night. I think we got in a big hole, 37-point first quarter and then fourth quarter we couldn't stop them either. We tried some different things. We tried mucking up the game a little, some different defenses, and never found that key to stopping them."

On Victor Oladipo and the final minutes:

"We missed some key free throws. That was big. Oladipo got hot. He just made some great shots. He had the lefty dunk. We had a little bit of a breakdown. Then he hits a mid-range or two. We tried to mix in some zone just to give him a different look, but he had it going and he closed out the game."

On Indiana as a toughness measuring stick:

"Not there yet. That's a proven playoff team. Tough group of guys. I really don't think we deserved this one. We fought and we were in it and we had a chance but they were the better team. It's just clear. But good measuring stick. That's the type of tenacity and physicality where we need to get to to get to another level."

On third quarter comeback:

"We could've folded. Especially after the 37-point first quarter. They completely dominated us. We kept scratching and clawing. Yes, that is a positive."