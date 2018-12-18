Nets vs. Lakers: Dudley, Harris, and Atkinson Top Quotes

JARED DUDLEY

On small lineups in fourth quarter:

They went small ball. The dribble hand-off, you've got to set it up every time, so you keep passing off, passing off, and you know, especially with a younger team, Kuzma, Hart, Ball, it's only a split second. It's easier doing it with Spencer and Joe because the fear factor of then Joe hitting a three and then Spencer getting downhill. No bigs in there, LeBron's probably their 5, you know he's not really trying to play any defense out there right now, so for us, it's just trying to get downhill and try to get to the basket."

On Jarrett Allen:

"I think it did something to LeBron in the sense that the next couple times he went, he switched it to his left hand. He did that early on, preseason, regular season vs. Blake Griffin, so Jarrett Allen, it's very rare, he has a thing where when he gets dunked on it doesn't bother him, doesn't care. Giannis was like that when I played when I played with him. They'll jump with anyone. For one, it's a fear factor when it looms that he's going to be there every single time, no matter how many times you dunk on him, and it's huge for us when we're a team that struggles sometimes guarding the ball, and having Jarrett Allen there to clean up our mistakes is huge."

On Joe Harris:

"Joe Harris now is the modern JJ Redick now basically. He's taking over, coming off a lot of ball screens, can put it down. The thing about him compared to JJ, I think we all can say his layup package, going into the lane, finishing, is one of the better on our team. Aside from Spencer I would put him No. 2 in finishing, connecting at the paint. I think that Joe Harris has shown he's a starter in this league. You look at him, white guy, 6-4, 6-5 out there, doesn't look like a ball player and next thing you know he's got 16, 18 points and showing you he's going at you. We look for him. I know D'Angelo does when it comes to pindowns or assists. Myself, I look for him. I think the sky's the limit. I think that people don't really take him seriously. After he has about 16, hit three or four threes, they do."