Nets vs. Lakers: Dudley, Harris, and Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 115-110 win over the Lakers
See what the Nets had to say after their 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
KENNY ATKINSON
On Jarrett Allen blocking LeBron James:
"He's willing to get dunked on. He really is. It shows what type of guy he is. It's not about his ego. It's about helping the team. I thought that got us going. I thought that got the crowd going. Right away, off the bat, this is high-level NBA, this is Barclays, Brooklyn's home. I thought he made a statement with that block. And I thought he went up for a couple others. Kuzma came down once and tried to get him. If you're going to be an elite rim protector in this league, you're going to get dunked on sometimes, but great job by him sacrificing his body."
On Joe Harris:
"It's unbelievable. I joked with Joe said you're not a 3-point shooter anymore, you're a driver. They're going to start playing you like a driver because every time you catch it you want to get downhill and get to the rim. He's really becoming a complete player. I thought he made a couple of downhill drives off of screens and one of them he punished Ball at the rim and finished another one. But the guys find him too. The ball finds guys with energy and we did a good job of finding him."
On D'Angelo Russell's passing:
"We have a lot of talks about it. I think even at halftime we showed him one that we didn't want. He gets it. He doesn't fight you on it. Once in a while he'll fight you on it. For the most part he understands and he's trying to improve on it and I do think he's getting better. He's still got a ways to go of finding that balance of scoring all the time and getting off it but tonight I thought he had a real nice balance."
JARED DUDLEY
On small lineups in fourth quarter:
They went small ball. The dribble hand-off, you've got to set it up every time, so you keep passing off, passing off, and you know, especially with a younger team, Kuzma, Hart, Ball, it's only a split second. It's easier doing it with Spencer and Joe because the fear factor of then Joe hitting a three and then Spencer getting downhill. No bigs in there, LeBron's probably their 5, you know he's not really trying to play any defense out there right now, so for us, it's just trying to get downhill and try to get to the basket."
On Jarrett Allen:
"I think it did something to LeBron in the sense that the next couple times he went, he switched it to his left hand. He did that early on, preseason, regular season vs. Blake Griffin, so Jarrett Allen, it's very rare, he has a thing where when he gets dunked on it doesn't bother him, doesn't care. Giannis was like that when I played when I played with him. They'll jump with anyone. For one, it's a fear factor when it looms that he's going to be there every single time, no matter how many times you dunk on him, and it's huge for us when we're a team that struggles sometimes guarding the ball, and having Jarrett Allen there to clean up our mistakes is huge."
On Joe Harris:
"Joe Harris now is the modern JJ Redick now basically. He's taking over, coming off a lot of ball screens, can put it down. The thing about him compared to JJ, I think we all can say his layup package, going into the lane, finishing, is one of the better on our team. Aside from Spencer I would put him No. 2 in finishing, connecting at the paint. I think that Joe Harris has shown he's a starter in this league. You look at him, white guy, 6-4, 6-5 out there, doesn't look like a ball player and next thing you know he's got 16, 18 points and showing you he's going at you. We look for him. I know D'Angelo does when it comes to pindowns or assists. Myself, I look for him. I think the sky's the limit. I think that people don't really take him seriously. After he has about 16, hit three or four threes, they do."
JOE HARRIS
On team balance:
"We have a lot of guys that are capable of scoring. You have a night like tonight, Jared Dudley comes in there and it's a huge offensive spurt for us. He really shifted the momentum with some of his plays. D'Angelo was capable of going out and scoring, Spencer obviously, and those are our primary options right now, obviously Caris. Obviously we hinge a lot on the primary guys, but they do a good job of facilitating and making things easier for everybody else."
On D'Angelo Russell:
"Early on, we all thought that he was going for a career high. He started off hot. But he just kind of let the game come to him too. I told him even just during the game he did a great job orchestrating. He's putting guys in the right spots, making great calls, getting guys shots, being aggressive when he needed to be. He really just did an excellent job leading the entire night."
On winning streak:
"Just having the same focus, energy, not letting up. We have no reason to be complacent. We were saying the same thing when we were in the midst of a losing streak, how long the season is, and that's kind of the way we have to look at it even now. We have big aspirations for this season and we're trying to take it one game at a time."