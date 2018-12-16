Nets vs. Hawks: Davis, Harris, and Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On 144 points:

"I think we're really sharing the ball. Thirty-four assists two games in a row. That's high level, making the extra pass, good to great, playing with the pass, all the stuff we have been preaching since the beginning and then, obviously, that thing is going in. I would add to that, our drive game. We are an aggressive driving team and that opened stuff up for our shooters."

On controlling second half:

"I was worried at halftime. I said this game is too loose, it's too up and down. They play fast and we knew we had to start that third quarter with an edge and I felt we did. We got stops. Our defense wasn't great overall, obviously, but I thought we got stops and I thought D'Angelo did a great job on both sides of the ball. Defensively he did a great job in pick-and-roll and then, obviously, offensively he was making shots."

On closing out the game:

"I thought our aggressiveness to close the game as different. I felt a different vibe. I can't describe it. In the past, I don't care who it was, whether it was a great team, an average team, we just let them back in the game. I just felt there was a conviction, a spirit on the bench, that they weren't gonna come back tonight. I hope that's going to continue. I guess that's confidence too, from winning four games in a row where we feel better about ourselves. So hopefully we can continue on."