Nets vs. Hawks: Davis, Harris, and Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 144-127 win over the Hawks
See what the Nets had to say after their 144-127 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
KENNY ATKINSON
On 144 points:
"I think we're really sharing the ball. Thirty-four assists two games in a row. That's high level, making the extra pass, good to great, playing with the pass, all the stuff we have been preaching since the beginning and then, obviously, that thing is going in. I would add to that, our drive game. We are an aggressive driving team and that opened stuff up for our shooters."
On controlling second half:
"I was worried at halftime. I said this game is too loose, it's too up and down. They play fast and we knew we had to start that third quarter with an edge and I felt we did. We got stops. Our defense wasn't great overall, obviously, but I thought we got stops and I thought D'Angelo did a great job on both sides of the ball. Defensively he did a great job in pick-and-roll and then, obviously, offensively he was making shots."
On closing out the game:
"I thought our aggressiveness to close the game as different. I felt a different vibe. I can't describe it. In the past, I don't care who it was, whether it was a great team, an average team, we just let them back in the game. I just felt there was a conviction, a spirit on the bench, that they weren't gonna come back tonight. I hope that's going to continue. I guess that's confidence too, from winning four games in a row where we feel better about ourselves. So hopefully we can continue on."
ED DAVIS
On key to offense:
"Unselfish basketball. I think we've got back-to-back 30-assist games. Whenever you're playing like that, good things happen."
On turning streak around:
"Just taking it one game at a time. We knew we had Atlanta today. Obviously, we know we got the Lakers on Tuesday, and LeBron coming and all that, but we knew we had to get this one first. We're locked in. It's an early game. We're struggling with early games. We handled business."
On change over last week:
"I can't say one thing. Lot of things, but I think we're finishing out the quarters better. Obviously we're playing better down the stretch. That's what a lot of games come down to, the last five, six minutes, but that's definitely helping out a lot."
JOE HARRIS
On winning streak following losing streak:
"That's the NBA, almost in a nutshell. The swings are big when you're playing, and the swings are big even over the course of the season or course of the year. We knew that. Obviously it's tough when you're in the midst of an eight-game losing streak to think long term. But you look back, and at the end of that eight games I think we had 57 more games left. That's kind of the way you have to view it, that you have a lot of season left and lot of time to right the ship, and that's kind of where we're at right now."
On picking up more assists:
"I think it's just all in the flow of the game. A game like today and even last game, I'm getting run off the line a lot. Guys are hedging hard, especially when they're coming off screening actions, and a lot of time it's just simple passes, it's easy passes, dump off to the big, rolling bigs, just about making the right read and making the right play."
On mental toughness:
"It's been part of the common theme why we've had success. I think early on you looked, we were leading a lot of tough games, just not able to close it out, but those experiences have helped us get to this point. Just getting over the hump with one of them, it started with Toronto. You get a little bit of confidence in your mental toughness. Your confidence to close out games collectively as a team is a lot higher."