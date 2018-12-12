Nets vs. Sixers: Harris, Kurucs, and Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the win:

"Spencer got hot. That was probably the big No. 1 thing. We kept competing. I thought Rodi had really good minutes. Ed Davis kind of saved us a little bit against Embiid. His strength. Our bench was really good. I thought everybody contributed."

On Rodions Kurucs:

"You didn't know what was going to happen. It was fun for all of us. He threw one in the third row and then he made two huge tip-aways from Simmons. Simmons tried to post him. That's his length. He gives us length and activity. Again, he forced us to keep him in there."

On winning three straight:

"I don't want to get carried away. Obviously we went through a tough stretch. But beating this team here, they've had two losses at home. I'll even go back to the (eight) game losing streak, the fact that we had chances to win I'd say 90 percent of them just bodes well. With Caris being out, I think the feeling was, we're not going to be able to compete at that high level, and it's like, well, we keep doing it. It's good these last three games we closed it out."