Nets vs. Knicks: Hollis-Jefferson, Allen and Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the key to win:

Physicality. I thought we were the more aggressive team and we haven't been against the Knicks. Credit to them. I felt over the past two years they've kind of dominated us physically and I thought our guys were ready for the challenge and our defense was outstanding. I thought we did a good job on Timmy. Kanter hurt us a little but overall defense was excellent."

On the last two games:

"When you look back, it's stick with what you do. I think that's a lesson. (Eight) losses in a row, we didn't start changing things and moving things around. I thought we kept with our habits, kept with our process. Happy we stayed with it, but the emotions, listen, we were down and out there, (eight) losses in a row. To get these two wins, let's put it this way, my Sunday's going to be a heck of a lot better. We call it a Q of L win, quality of life, when you feel a little better, everything tastes a little better."

On the fourth quarter:

"Toughness and experience. It's not just tough. You've got to play smart. The Knicks were all over the place. They started trapping us. All of sudden they have a different defense than which you're used to. They started switching everything. Credit to Dave for mucking up the game there. That's where you've got to have a cerebral team that makes good plays and for the most part we did make the smart plays near the end."